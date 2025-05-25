Letter: The rest of the story…

OK, Northwest Herald, now you have me curious. You put the article about how a federal mental health “Learning Acceptance and Kindness Education” grant to District 47 was canceled on page two of your newspaper. Now what I, and I’m sure other readers, would like to see is an article on what EXACTLY the schools did with the portion of the $5.6 million taxpayer money they’ve already used. What has been done since they received the grant in 2023? We read that District 47 hired 12 mental health providers but what have they done so far to improve the mental health of the students? Teach kindness? Do you really need to hire a special person to do that? Don’t parents do that? Shouldn’t the regular classroom teachers be teaching kindness in everything they teach?

Please expound! Don’t tell half the story.

Linda Yackle

Crystal Lake