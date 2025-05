The day after Pope Leo XIV was chosen the cover of the Northwest Herald said McHenry County Catholics rejoice. For the most part, that is not true.

After Pope Francis passed, there was no bunting at a lot of Catholic churches in the county and no special masses. Because the Catholics in this county are conservative. So, with a new pope elected who is not conservative, I highly doubt there was much rejoicing in Catholic churches in McHenry County.

Ronald Lovatt

Crystal Lake