Letter: A teacher’s fear

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

We plan, we prepare, we pour out our hearts.

But they’re counting the minutes until lunch starts.

They don’t want to be here. They don’t care that we care.

They want to hang with their friends. They need some fresh air.

Why do we bother? One of our greatest fears.

Knowing all our hard work falls on deaf ears.

Or maybe we believe that there will be one.

A shining star who thinks learning is fun.

We might get lucky that much is true.

And for that one we’ll devote our lives.

For the one who reminds us of why we do what we do.

Gina Bilinski

McHenry