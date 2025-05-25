House fire reported Sunday in Crystal Lake

Crystal Lake firefighters responded to a house fire Sunday in the 1300 block of North Avenue. (Paul J. McKenna for Shaw Local M)

The Crystal Lake Fire Rescue Department responded to fire at about 12:50 p.m. Sunday in the 1300 block of North Avenue.

According to a department release, firefighters were called for a report of smoke coming from a single-family residence and found smoke coming from the chimney when they arrived on the scene.

After entering the home, crews reported heat and smoke, and upgraded the incident to a working structure fire. The release did not say where the fire was coming from, if anyone was injured or the extent of damage to the home.

The fire was reportedly under control by 1:14 pm., according to the release said. The fire is under investigation.

Fire districts from McHenry Township, Huntley, Algonquin and Woodstock assisted at the scene.