Prairie Ridge shuts out Conant: Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 7, Conant 0: Karson Stiefer went 3 for 4 at the plate with a triple and two RBIs and the Wolves picked up a nonconference victory.

Brennan Coyle went 3 for 3 with three runs scored and two RBIs. Maddon McKim drove in two runs.

Riley Golden got the win on the mound, striking out three through two innings pitched.

Crystal Lake South 9, Harvard 2: Jackson Lee went 3 for 3 at the plate with a homer and two RBIs to help the Gators to a nonconference win.

Christian Alther drove in three runs and Devin DeLoach struck out six through three innings pitched.

For the Hornets, Adam Cooke doubled.

Crystal Lake Central 7, Woodstock North 3: Connor Gibour tripled and scored two runs and the Tigers earned a nonconference victory.

Carter Kelley and Alex Edwards each drove in two runs.

For the Thunder, Jack Wollpert had an RBI.

New Trier 6, Jacobs 0: The Golden Eagles fell and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

Softball

North Boone 9, Johnsburg 0: The Skyhawks gave up six runs in the fourth inning and couldn’t catch up during a Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional semifinal matchup.

Sarah Nethaway and Abri Bruns each collected two hits.

Sycamore 12, Jacobs 3: The Golden Eagles fell early and couldn’t come back in nonconference play.

Talia Disilvio went 1 for 4 at the plate with a double and a run scored.

Girls soccer

Johnsburg 7, Cristo Rey St. Martin 0: The Skyhawks dominated and earned the shutout in Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal action.

Charlie Eastland had three goals and an assist, Lauren Mcquiston had two goals and two assists, scored off of Charlie Eastland assist, Elizabeth Smith had two goals and Brooke Butler, Devynn Michel and Ava Jablonski each had an assist.

Woodstock 5, Plano 1: The Blue Streaks battled to a Class 2A Kaneland Regional semifinal victory.

North Shore Country Day 4, Marengo 1: The Indians fought but came up short in Class 1A Richmond-Burton Sectional semifinal action.

Barrington 6, Dundee-Crown 0: Kiara Arguello had four saves in net but the Chargers couldn’t get on the board in the Class 3A Dundee-Crown Regional championship matchup.

Boys track and field

Class 1A Oregon Sectional: Forreston took first place with 120 points, Marian Catholic took ninth with 25 points and Alden-Hebron took 13th with seven point sin a 14 team meet.

For Marian, Wilson Jakubowicz took second in the 100 meter run (11.76) and Derek Leitzen took second in the 300 meter hurdles (43.68).

For Alden-Hebron, Logan Crowell took fifth in the 800 meter run (2:07.84).