Letter: What’s wrong with this picture?

I understand the current economic situation, locally, statewide and federally, have made everyone feel downtrodden, and I get it, but it’s frustrating that, while we’ve raised the minimum wage in Illinois, created a sick leave program, etc., and while more needs to be done, everywhere I go, people, especially the workers, seem to be angry and in a bad mood.

No one’s perfect, but people need to be as pleasant as possible while out in public and at the workplace. Leave your problems at the door. If you can’t do that, it might be time to see a therapist. If you can’t afford to see one, get out there and vote for the candidate that supports mental health care.

And these issues won’t be resolved unless we get out there, discuss these issues in-depth, and VOTE!

We can fix this!

Travis Hafford

Lake in the Hills