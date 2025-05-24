Letter: Mercyhealth celebrates its nurses during Nurses Week

In honor of National Nurses Week, celebrated from May 6 to 12, I would like to take a moment to express our heartfelt appreciation for the remarkable nurses at Mercyhealth. Your tireless commitment to providing exceptional patient care each and every day truly sets you apart. For you, nursing is not just a job; it’s a calling.

Nurses are the backbone of our health care system, consistently going above and beyond to make a meaningful difference in the lives of our patients and their families. Your compassion, empathy, and medical expertise create a healing environment that is truly extraordinary.

As we commemorate National Nurses Week, let us come together to recognize the outstanding nursing professionals in our community. Your resilience, dedication, and unwavering devotion to caring for others inspire us all. We are truly humbled to work alongside such passionate individuals.

Thank you for all that you do.

Kara Sankey,

Mercyhealth Chief Nursing Officer, Vice President of Operations