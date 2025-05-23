Marian Central’s Addie Leitzen qualifies for state finals: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Girls track and field

Class 1A state meet: At Eastern Illinois in Charleston, Marian Central’s Addie Leitzen advanced to the state finals of the triple jump. She advanced after taking ninth in the preliminaries at 10.67 meters. Leitzen will take part in the finals Saturday.

The Hurricanes’ Kaitlyn Remke just missed out in qualifying for the finals in the 300 hurdles after she took 11th at 48.72. The 4x100 relay team of Remke, Leitzen, Jenna Remke and Kalia Parris also just missed out by taking 12th at 51.25 while the 4x400 relay of Jenna Remke, Kaitlyn Remke, Leitzen and Parris finished 13th at 4:15.98.

Marian’s 4x200 team of Lainey Remke, Leitzen, Jenna Remke and Parris took 21st at 1:50.41.

Alden-Hebron’s Rileigh Gaddini finished 24th at shot put with a 10.19.

Boys track and field

Class 3A Hoffman Estates Sectional: At Hoffman Estates, Dundee-Crown qualified three individuals and two relay teams to the IHSA State Meet. The Chargers placed fourth as a team with 70 points behind first-place Barrington, which scored 128.

Oreoluwa Sobodu won the 100-meter dash at 10.67 seconds and the 200 at 21.79. Kyle Brents won the high jump at 1.98 meters, while Leon Metcalf also qualified for state in the triple jump after taking fourth at 13.53.

The Chargers’ 4x100 relay team of Anthony Spain, Terrion Spencer, Eddie Bailey and Sobodu won with a time of 41.77. The 4x200 relay of Spain, Brents, Gavin Fernstrom and Sobodu took second at 1:29.02.

Bass fishing

South Chain O’Lakes Sectional: At the Ben Watts Marina in Fox Lake, Woodstock North won the team sectional by bringing in a total weight of 12.71 pounds. The Thunder were led by Mason Nicolai, who caught a sectional-high 4.32 bass, Austin Nicolai and Jason Nicolai.

North will take part in the state finals set for June 6–7 at Lake Shelbyville.

Baseball

Marengo 10, Winnebago 0 (6 inn.): At the Class 2A Richmond-Burton Regional, Marengo starter Michael Kirchhoff threw a complete game and struck out 12 batters to lead his team to a commanding win. Kirchhoff allowed one hit and four walks, while Brady Kentgen brought home two runs.

Marengo (22-9) will play either Rockford Christian or Aurora Central for the regional championship Saturday.

Crystal Lake South 8, Belvidere 0: At Crystal Lake, Dan Chock drove in four runs off two hits to lead the Gators to a nonconference win. South starter Mark Pachla threw five scoreless innings, allowing one hit and striking out five, while Nick Stowasser threw two hitless innings of relief for the Gators (20-11).

Dundee-Crown 8, Woodstock 0: At Woodstock, Chargers starter Jared Russell threw a complete game to help his team pick up a win. He struck out four batters and only allowed one hit. Ryan Pierce knocked in three runs on three hits for D-C (12-20).

Cayden Holtzee earned the Blue Streaks’ (8-18) lone hit.

Jacobs 6, Bartlett 0: At Algonquin, Braden Behrens threw a complete game for the Golden Eagles in their nonconference win. Behrens struck out nine batters and only allowed two hits for Jacobs (14-17), while Ryan Trucker knocked in two runs.

Rochelle 13, Harvard 0 (5 inn.): At Harvard, the Hornets couldn’t pick up nonconference win at home. Ryan Bennett, Logan Nulle and Eltan Powles each earned a hit for Harvard (5-23).

St. Patrick 1, Burlington Central 0: At Burlington, the Rockets couldn’t find a way to a score. Central starter Chase Powrozek struck out eight batters over four innings, not allowing an earned run off two hits, while Gavin Bramer threw three scoreless innings in relief for the Rockets (16-16).

Cary-Grove 8, Fremd 2: At Cary, Ricky Barnes drove in three runs off two hits to help the Trojans earn a home win. C-G starter Charlie Taczy threw a complete game, struck out five batters and didn’t allow an earned run off two hits for the Trojans (19-11).

Boys lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central 14, Wauconda 9: At Crystal Lake in the Marian Central Sectional, the Tigers (10-7) won their playoff opener. They’ll play either Hampshire or Dundee-Crown on Monday in the sectional quarterfinals.

Softball

Hampshire 12, Geneva 6: At Geneva, Addison Edlen drove in four runs and hit a home run to lead an offensive explosion for the Whip-Purs. Brian Riebel also hit a home run and brought home three runs for Hampshire (21-10).

Dundee-Crown 7, Wauconda 1: At Carpentersville, Jordyn Jeffs led a strong offensive showing by driving in three runs off four hits to lead the Chargers to a win. Starter Reese Westland struck out four batters over five innings, allowing one earned run off five hits, while Chloe Morrison pitched two scoreless innings in relief for D-C (10-20).

Crystal Lake Central 10, Grayslake Central 2: At Parkway Bank Stadium in Rosemont, the Tigers used timely hitting and strong pitching to win their regular-season finale. Central starter Lily Perocho struck out nine batters and allowed two runs over four innings, Oli Victorine struck out four over two scoreless innings, while Makayla Malone didn’t allow a run over one inning.

Malone and Liv Shaw each knocked in two runs for the Tigers (21-6).

Glenbrook North 4, Jacobs 3: At Northbrook, the Golden Eagles lost off a walk-off home run in the bottom of the seventh inning. Jianna Tanada knocked in a run for Jacobs (17-17).