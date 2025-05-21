Kylee Jensen powers Marengo softball to playoff-opening win: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marengo 11, Byron 1 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Kylee Jensen hit two home runs, including a walk-off grand slam, to lift the Indians to a Class 2A Marengo Regional semifinal win against the Tigers. Marengo (26-9) moves on to face the winner of Wednesday’s semifinal between Aurora Central Catholic and Winnebago for the championship at 4:30 p.m. Friday.

Jensen added a two-run home run in the fourth and finished with six RBIs. Ari Rodriguez went 3 for 3 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, Gabby Gieseke was 3 for 3 with three steals and two runs, and Jozsa Christiansen, Ellie White and AJ Pollnow each had one RBI. Christiansen allowed a run on three hits in five innings, striking out seven and walking six.

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 3, Chicago Northside 0: At Grayslake, the Tigers (15-4-1) won their Class 2A Grayslake North Regional semifinal against the Mustangs. Central will face Grayslake North for the championship at 6 p.m. Friday.

Sycamore 4, Harvard 0: At Sycamore, the Hornets fell to the Spartans in a Class 2A Sycamore Regional semifinal, finishing the season 15-6-3. Jarithsie Mercado had eight saves in goal.

Lake Forest 3, Cary-Grove 2: At Lake Forest, the Trojans (8-6-2) came up just short in a season-ending loss in a Class 2A Lake Forest Regional semifinal.

Lakes 7, Crystal Lake South 0: At Lake Forest, the Gators (3-17) were shut out in a season-ending loss to the Eagles in their Class 2A Lake Forest Regional semifinal.

Lake Zurich 7, McHenry 0: At Machesney Park, the Warriors’ (3-11-4) season came to an end with a loss to the Bears in a Class 3A Harlem Regional semifinal.