Woodstock coach Ian Rago earns game ball from team: Northwest Herald baseball notes

Woodstock baseball coach Ian Rago listens as the home plate umpire explains a call during the Blue Streaks' Kishwaukee River Conference game against Harvard on Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Harvard. (Joe Aguilar)

One routine pop out to end a game between two teams out of the conference race.

One simple act of kindness.

One meaningful moment for Woodstock baseball coach Ian Rago.

After Sonny Marsalla squeezed an infield pop up for the final out of Woodstock’s 4-1 win over host Woodstock North in the teams’ Kishwaukee Conference River rematch May 6, the junior shortstop made a more spectacular play.

Marsalla delivered the ball to his first-year head coach, Rago, who skippered Woodstock North for four seasons before stepping down 10 years ago.

“I just thought it would be special for him to have,” Marsalla said. “We hadn’t beat North in quite a bit, so it was a great feeling.”

Marsalla’s gesture meant everything to his coach.

“That moment hit me hard,” Rago said. “It reminded me of why we do this – for the connections, the growth and the memories. I never expected that from Sonny, and he just showed that we are doing the right thing for our student-athletes and our program here at WHS. Situations like that define the lifelong relationship we will have."

Woodstock hadn’t beaten its crosstown rival in four years. The Thunder beat the Blue Streaks 15-9 the day before, May 5. Rago coached last season for North coach John Oslovich, who was on Rago’s staff at Woodstock.

Woodstock baseball coach Ian Rago (right) talks to Harvard coach Adam Ulen during their teams' Kishwaukee River Conference game Tuesday, May 13, 2025, in Harvard. (Joe Aguilar)

“To return to the program where I spent so many years, where I poured in time, energy and heart, and to compete on the other side was emotional in the best way,” Rago said. “That field at WN carries memories of relationships built, lessons learned, and former players that I call lifelong friends.

“Seeing Coach Oslovich across the diamond – someone who was once part of my staff and who continues to do great work with those kids at North – was a reminder of how small and connected the baseball world really is. I have nothing but respect for him and the program we once worked so hard to build together."

Woodstock carried a nine-game losing streak into its game at North. The victory sparked a turnaround. The Blue Streaks’ 15-5 win over host Harvard on May 13 stretched their season-best winning streak to four games. They then lost to Sandwich 10-9 the next day.

“The vibe of the team is different,” said senior Noah Rodriguez, who pitched five scoreless innings in relief and earned the win against Harvard. “We’ve come together more. At the start of the season, new coach, it wasn’t necessarily a rocky start, but we just had to get the ball rolling.”

Rago has earned his players’ respect as an effective communicator. His transparency with his players also is appreciated.

“I like how he’s intentional with all of his moves,” Rodriguez said. “He’s always really open with the team, which is what I like. He’s not like, ‘I’m not going to talk to you guys. This is my team.’ He’s always asking other people’s opinions about everything.”

Marsalla appreciates that Rago isn’t afraid to show tough love.

“I really like him,” Marsalla said. “It just like how he keeps it fun for everybody. It’s always a great time to go to practice. I look forward to it. I like how he’s loud. If you make a mistake, I don’t want a coach who doesn’t say anything. He’ll get up on you and I’ll tell you, ‘It’s all right. Go for the next one.’ ”

Woodstock (8-17 through Sunday) hosts Dundee-Crown in its regular-season finale Thursday, before opening the Class 3A Prairie Ridge Regional against Grayslake North on Monday, May 26. The game will be played at 11 a.m. at Emricson Park.

Leading off for Huntley ... AJ Putty: He’s a slugger, not a speedster.

AJ Putty (Joe Aguilar)

Since he was a sophomore on varsity three years ago, Huntley‘s AJ Putty has been hitting in the middle of coach Andy Jakubowski’s batting order. At the start of the month, however, Jakubowski put Putty at the leadoff spot.

“AJ is more of a middle-of-the-lineup hitter and can drive in runs, but we’re asking him to be a table setter right now,” said Jakubowski, who in past years has put other slugger-types on his roster at the top of the order in an attempt to jump-start his offense.

“I toy around with it. I do that sometimes in the summer. I do it in the spring. AJ can generate offense. Granted, he’s not going to be the fastest kid who’s out there, but he can get our offense started. And with a guy like (son) T.J. (Jakubowski, No. 2 hitter), who handles the bat extremely well, I can bunt, I can hit and run.”

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound Putty, a four-year varsity player who’s been committed to the University of Illinois since his sophomore year, has embraced his new spot in the order.

In two games against Burlington Central last week, the senior corner infielder went 5 for 7 with two doubles and three RBIs. He was 3 for 3 with four runs scored and three RBIs in a 17-12 win over Plainfield North on May 3.

“I’m a big fan [of batting leadoff] because I know first pitch is going to be something in my wheelhouse,” Putty said. “I jump on that and usually I get the most at-bats in a game, so I just look forward to getting as many at-bats as I can.”

Putty pounded 11 home runs as a junior but has only two this season. The chilly weather all spring certainly hasn’t helped.

“My power numbers aren’t as high as I want them,” Putty said. “What I’m working on is staying oppo (opposite field) because I’m getting pitched around more.”