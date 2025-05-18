Man accused of stealing $56K check from Algonquin pleads guilty attempted forgery, gets no more jail time

A Maywood man initially charged a felony in the theft of a check for almost $56,000 from the village of Algonquin has pleaded guilty to a less serious charge of attempted forgery.

Omar I. Sharif, 26, entered a guilty plea to a Class A misdemeanor and was sentenced to one year conditional discharge and four days in county jail, which was deemed served, according to the sentencing order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in the McHenry County court.

Sharif had been charged with more serious charges of theft of stolen government property, Class 1 felonies that carry sentence of four to 15 years in prison. On or about Nov. 6, 2023, authorities said Sharif “knowingly obtained unauthorized control over property of the village of Algonquin” in the form of the check for $55,879.50 that was addressed to Semper Fi Yard Services.

He was accused of “modifying” the check and trying to deposit it into an account that was not the village’s or the businesses, according to the complaint and indictment. Court records and Algonquin officials said Sharif was not affiliated with either the village of Algonquin or Semper Fi.

Michael Kumbera, Deputy Village Manager/Chief Financial Officer, said the village in 2023 “became aware of a fraud attempt involving a check issued to Semper Fi Land Services, a contractor providing ecological restoration services for the village. The check was unlawfully obtained by an individual with no affiliation to the village.”

He said the village’s bank “flagged the transaction during processing and retained the check before any funds were disbursed. Village staff promptly coordinated with the bank, the vendor and the Algonquin Police Department to confirm the fraud and assist with the investigation. At no point were village funds compromised” and the land services company received a replacement payment.