Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire senior Bria Riebel

Name: Bria Riebel

School: Hampshire

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Riebel hit four home runs in five games and drove in 13 runs for the Whip-Purs during a 4-1 week. The senior’s big week vaulted her into a tie for the area lead in home runs with 11.

Riebel, who will play next year at NCAA Division I South Dakota State University, answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald about her big week of blasts and more.

Bria Riebel, Hampshire

What has been the best part about this season?

Riebel: The best part of our season so far was probably beating Huntley and getting a chance to go on a spring break trip to Jacksonville.

When did you start hitting for power?

Riebel: It wasn’t until about my sophomore year that I started hitting for more power. I started to work out a lot more and learned how to use my lower half in my swing to provide more power.

What is your favorite meal before or after a game?

Riebel: I can’t eat whole meals before games, the nerves will hit too hard. But I do enjoy a good energy drink and a protein bar.

What is a song that always gets you pumped up?

Riebel: “Bad Bad Bad” by Lil Baby gets me and the team hyped.

What is your favorite professional sports team?

Riebel: My favorite professional sports team has to be the Cubs. Although at times they can be hard to watch. They are definitely my favorite.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Riebel: I go through the same warmup for every game, along with the same hairstyle and cross wrist tape.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Riebel: If I had to play another sport it would probably be volleyball. I like to think I’m decent at it most of the time.

Who is your funniest teammate and why?

Riebel: Sophia Hagevold has to be one of the funniest people I have ever met. She never fails to get the team laughing.

What is the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Riebel: The best pieces of advice I have ever received has to be from my travel coach, Brent Carroll. He told me that in a big situation when the team is pressing to not make the moment too big. There will always be another chance and if you let yourself press the moment gets too big and there is too much pressure.

What is your favorite subject in high school?

Riebel: My favorite classes have to be the ones I have taken in the business field. I want to go into business, so those are very interesting to me.

What is your favorite movie?

Riebel: My favorite movie has to be “The Sandlot.” It’s a classic and has some good humor to it.