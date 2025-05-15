Tornado watch in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday for McHenry County

A tornado watch is in effect until 10 p.m. Thursday in McHenry County, the National Weather Service reports.

The tornado watch was issued by the NWS at 3 p.m. for McHenry, Boone and Winnebago counties. The cities in the tornado watch area include Algonquin, Crystal Lake, McHenry, Woodstock, Belvidere and Rockford.

Other potential weather threats may hit the area Thursday including damaging winds and damaging hail, according to the NWS.

The weather service says showers and thunderstorms are likely, particularly between 7 and 8 p.m., and windy weather, with gusts up to 30 mph possible.

