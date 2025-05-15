McHenry baseball wins share of FVC title: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

McHenry 5, Prairie Ridge 2: At Crystal Lake, the Warriors won a share of the Fox Valley Conference title after taking its matchup between the conference’s top-two teams.

McHenry (26-4-1, 14-3) scored all five of its runs in the sixth inning, led by Jeffry Schwab, who knocked in two. Starter Brandon Shannon struck out 10 batters and allowed one earned run of four hits over 6 ⅓ innings.

Brennan Coyle drove in a run for the Wolves (24-7-1, 13-4) while starter Owen Satterlee allowed two earned runs off five hits and struck out two batters over five innings.

The two team will meet again Friday at McHenry. The Warriors can win an outright title with a win or the Wolves could earn a share of the title with a win.

Hampshire 3, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Hampshire, Nathan Holder hit a walk-off double in the bottom of the seventh to lead the Whip-Purs to a FVC win. Wilson Wemhoff drove in the other two Hampshire (25-7, 10-7) runs while starter Nathan Wians threw 3 ⅓ innings and allowed one earned run off seven hits.

Carter Kelley drove in a run for the Tigers (10-19-1, 3-14) while James Dreher and Rhett Ozment each scored runs.

Huntley 11, Burlington Central 1 (5 inn.): At Huntley, Ryan Dabe drove in four runs off three hits, including a home run, to lead the Red Raiders to a commanding win. AJ Putty and Alex Behles each brought in two runs for Huntley (16-12, 10-7) while starter Sean Dabe struck out seven batters and allowed one earned run off two hits over five innings.

Chase Powrozek knocked in a run for Central (15-14, 6-11).

Cary-Grove 11, Dundee-Crown 1 (5 inn.): At Cary, starter Charlie Taczy struck out nine batters and threw a complete game to help the Trojans coast to a win. Jacob Duvall hit a home run while Ricky Barnes drove in two runs for CG (18-10, 11-6).

Ikey Grzynkowicz brought in the lone for the Chargers (10-19, 3-14).

Crystal Lake South 13, Jacobs 1: At Algonquin, Yandel Ramirez brought in five runs off three hits to lead an offensive explosion for the Gators. Jackson Lee knocked in three more while Nolan Dabrowski brought in two for South (18-11, 9-8). Starter Mark Pachla threw a complete game and allowed one earned run off four hits.

Aiden Stumpf knocked in the Golden Eagles’ (13-16, 6-11) only run.

Harvard 18, Alden-Hebron 3 (4 inn.): At Harvard, Bo Branum hit an inside-the-park grand slam to power an electric offensive performance. Landon Crone, Eltan Powles, Ryan Bennett, Conner Firlick and Diego Escobar each knocked in a run for the Hornets (6-21) while starter Adam Cooke struck out six batters over three perfect innings.

Jack Stewart and Hoyt Miles each brought in runs for A-H (5-17).

Sandwich 10, Woodstock 9: At Sandwich, the Blue Streaks lost on a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh. Trevor Cote drove in three runs off two hits for Woodstock (8-16, 4-10) while Max Haggerty, Sonny Marsalla, Logan Wisner, Grady Goglin and Noah Rodriguez each brought home a run.

Softball

Marian Central 19, Chicago Christian 9 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, Christine Chmiel dominated both on the mound and at the plate to lead to a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Chmiel struck out 12 batters over 4 2/3 perfect innings and knocked in four runs off four hits for Marian (13-9, 11-3). Natalie Lara brought home three more runs for the Hurricanes.

Hampshire 4, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, the Whips used timely hitting a strong start from Julissa Akins to earn a FVC win. Akins threw a complete game and struck out six batters while Bria Riebel, Melissa Johnson and Mia Robinson each knocked in a run for Hampshire (20-9, 11-6).

Olivia Sutton brought in the Rockets’ (13-19, 9-9) lone run.

Crystal Lake South 6, Cary-Grove 1: At Crystal Lake, Lily Dittrich struck out 10 batters and threw a complete game to lead the Gators to their first win of the season. Dittrich allowed one earned run off five hits while Riley Sturm knocked in two runs for South (1-22, 1-16).

Olivia Osadzinski knocked in the Trojans’ (7-19, 4-13) only run.

Huntley 13, Dundee-Crown 0 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Red Raiders turned 16 hits to 13 runs to pick up their fourth straight win. Aubrina Adamik led the way with three RBIs while Sadie Svendsen and Alyssa Bonner each drove in two runs. Starter Layla Olson threw a scoreless complete game, striking out four batters for Huntley (22-12, 14-4).

Kerrigan Svec had two hits for the Chargers (8-20, 2-15).

McHenry 7, Jacobs 3: At McHenry, Lyla Oeffling brought home five runs off two hits to pace the Warriors past the Golden Eagles. Oeffling and Elyse Fullington each hit a home run while starter Natalie Bender threw a complete game, not allowing an earned run off six hits and striking out five batters for McHenry (14-15, 10-7).

Molly Hoch, Talia Disilvio and Audrey Wetzel each brought home two runs for Jacobs (15-16, 6-11).

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 4, Grayslake North 4: At Richmond, the Rockets ended their regular season with a nonconference tie. Kenzie Ragusca scored twice for Richmond (10-7) while Sydney Frericks and Elle Barrettsmith each also scored.