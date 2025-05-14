Woodstock captures Kishwaukee River Conference Meet championship

Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt wins the 1,600-meter run in KRC Conference Track Meet action at Richmond-Burton High School on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

RICHMOND – Woodstock‘s Ellery Shutt enjoys good competition.

The Blue Streaks junior, of course, also likes to win.

Shutt rose to the occasion Tuesday in a tight Kishwaukee River Conference Boys Track and Field Meet, capturing first-place finishes in the long-distance events (1,600 and 3,200 meters) and leading the Streaks to their third conference championship in four years.

Woodstock (102 points) beat host Richmond-Burton (96) for the eight-team title, a year after the Rockets edged the Streaks by four points. Woodstock North wasn’t far behind with 94 points to take third.

“The goal today was to go out and get first in all three of [my races],” said Shutt, who was runner-up to Richmond-Burton’s Oscar Bonilla in the 800. “Breaking 10 is always nice [in the 3,200], and that mile was definitely a big boost after the 800.

“Our coach [Lisa Kunzie] has kept telling us, ‘You’ve got a chance at this,’ and we finally put it all together today. ... I think we’re looking really good for sectionals.”

Shutt had a teammate and rival pushing him in his distance races. Woodstock’s Milo McLeer took second in the 3,200, while Johnsburg freshman Grady Smith took third. In the 1,600, Smith was second, and McLeer was third.

Shutt, who ran 9:54.11 in the 3,200 and 4:32.84 in the 1,600, said Smith brings out the best in him and others.

“He’s a monster, truly,” Shutt said. “He raises the level of this conference so much. I’d argue he’s done the most at raising the competition at this meet.”

Besides Shutt in the 3,200 and 1,600, the only other first-place finish for the Streaks came from Ty Steponaitis in the triple jump (12.44 meters).

But the depth of the Streaks shined.

Coach Lisa Kunzie said freshman Zack Kniola stunned with a second-place finish in the 110 hurdles, among other standout performances.

“He ran a PR, and it was insane,” Kunzie said of the freshman. “The big thing for us was getting those big top scores in those distance events. Coach (Jay) Fuller has really been working a lot with those kids. Just our coaching in general is fantastic.

“I have 67 rostered athletes, so I have a lot of depth to pull from. There’s a big future here.”

McLeer’s last day of school was Monday. Next year he’ll run cross country and track at Augustana.

The senior was thrilled to go out a conference champion.

“We have such a young team this year, and they’re all very coachable,” McLeer said. “It was actually a rough start to the season, but everybody here is so pushable. We have 33 freshmen, and I think half of them are on varsity already.”

Plano’s Tristan Meszaros, center, competes in the 100-meter dash in KRC Conference Track Meet action in Richmond on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. At left is Woodstock North’s Jovan Suay and at right is Woodstock’s George Kingos. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Plano senior Tristan Meszaros enjoyed a big day, taking first in the 100 (10.85), 200 (22.05) and 4x100 (42.69) along with Johnny Espino, Tim Young and Liam Schoensee.

The Reapers’ 4x800 relay of Brayden Rauter, Antione Gilford, Trevion Gilford and Alejandro Delgado took first in 8:37.51.

“The competition here is great,” Meszaros said. “It’s definitely more than some people think. Every team has someone that can compete with you. Our (4x100) was a great race. Our handoffs were clean. No one tensed up. They just ran and let the time take care of itself.”

Woodstock North junior JR Fadahunsi was a double-winner, finishing first in the long jump (6.38 meters) and 400 (50.16). His Thunder teammate Dominion Okwong was first in the 300 hurdles (41.12).

Woodstock North’s JR Fadahunsi competes in the long jump in KRC Conference Track Meet action in Richmond on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

“I came in confident,” Fadahunsi said. “I had a teammate scratch, so that helped put me in first. Everyone else I wasn’t too worried about. Hopefully I can PR at sectionals and get a higher jump. I’m hoping to get 6.7 and place for state, hopefully.”

Richmond-Burton senior Ryan Wisniewski won the 110 hurdles (16.13) and was helped when two of his opponents DQ’d.

Bonilla, a senior, won the 800 in 2:00.95, handing Shutt his lone loss. Bonilla also was a part of the Rockets’ winning 4x400 relay (3:29.38) along with Jayson Wold, Gavin Saranzak and Forest Wells.

“I sat on him (Shutt) for about 700 meters, and that last 100 meters I just went,” Bonilla said. “I just gave it everything I had.”

Richmond-Burton’s Oscar Bonilla, left, edges out Woodstock’s Ellery Shutt in the 800-meter run in KRC Conference Track Meet action in Richmond on Tuesday, May 13, 2025. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer/for the Daily Herald)

Sandwich earned wins from senior Simeion Harris in the high jump (1.77 meters) and Jacob Ross in the pole vault (4.26).

“I was thinking I’d get third or fourth,” Harris said. “To win is a big experience for me. I’ve never won high jump in conference before.”

Johnsburg senior Brett Centnarowicz took first in the discus (47.57 meters), and Harvard sophomore Braden Wittum was first in the shot put (14.99).

“On my best one, I felt really explosive,” said Wittum, who was second in the discus. “I feel like I landed in the best spot, got my feet underneath me ... and really let it rip. Weightlifting helped me a lot over the winter, and I’ve been going to a lot of camps.”

Marengo‘s Damian Buol, Michael Gieseke, Grant Heimsoth and Jackson Heimsoth, seeded third, won the 4x200 relay in 1:30.61.