Harvard receives Tree City USA designation, plans ‘food forest’ planting Sunday

FILE - Elderberry is one of the plants that will be added to a "food forest" garden the city of Harvard is planning. A planting takes place Sunday, May 18.

The Arbor Day Foundation has recognized the city of Harvard as a 2024 Tree City USA. This national recognition celebrates Harvard’s ongoing commitment to urban forestry.

As part of its commitment to green space and environmental sustainability, the city has announced a tree-planting event to start a “Food Forest” at 1 p.m. on Sunday, May 18, at the orchard near Diggins Library in Lions Park.

The new food forest will build on the success of the site’s existing apple trees by planting 75 new plants, creating an array of fruit and nut-producing trees and shrubs selected for their hardiness and benefit to the community. New plants will include American beech, American plum, elderberry, black chokeberry, Illinois pecan, hackberry and American hazelnut.

The trees and shrubs will be small and manageable for any volunteers wishing to participate. Willing volunteers should arrive at 1 p.m. ready to help with work clothes, gloves and safety glasses. There will be a limited number of supplies available to those who may not have equipment of their own. Shovels and hand tools will be provided.