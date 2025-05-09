NAMI McHenry County advances TD Awareness Week

Supported by a grant from Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc., the National Alliance on Mental Illness of McHenry County seeks to educate and eliminate stigma associated with tardive dyskinesia, or TD, an involuntary movement disorder characterized by uncontrollable movements of the face, torso, limbs, fingers and toes. TD Awareness Week runs through Saturday.

TD is associated with the use of antipsychotic medication that may be necessary to treat individuals living with mental illnesses such as bipolar disorder, major depressive disorder, schizophrenia and schizoaffective disorder.

According to NAMI McHenry County executive director Abbey Nicholas, “TD is estimated to affect at least 800,000 adults in the U.S. Of those living with TD, approximately 60% remain undiagnosed. That’s why, in recognition of TD Awareness Week, NAMI McHenry County is reporting on the physical, social and emotional effects of TD, as well as the significance of consulting a healthcare provider regarding the impact of abnormal, involuntary and repetitive movements and available treatment options.”

Now in its eighth year, TD Awareness Week encourages stakeholder and representatives to advance education, care and support for TD. May is also Mental Health Awareness Month.

More information about NAMI McHenry County services can be found at namimch.org.