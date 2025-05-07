Hampshire softball walks off Huntley: Tuesday’s Northwest Herald Sports Roundup

Softball

Hampshire 4, Huntley 3: At Hampshire, forget the first six innings, the Whip-Purs scored all four runs int eh last of the seventh to steal the FVC win from the Red Raiders. Alice Sondergaard clubbed the 2-0 pitch over the right field wall for a walk off two-run game winner for Hampshire (16-8, 7-6). Lyla Ginczyski had an RBI for Huntley (16-11, 9-4).

McHenry 1, Burlington Central 0: At McHenry, Elly Ernst’s sacrifice fly drove in Danica McCarthy with the only run of the game in the bottom of the sixth and the Warriors earned the Fox Valley Conference win. Natalie Bender allowed just two hits in the complete game win for McHenry (12-13, 8-6). Isabelle Reed struck out seven for BC (12-14, 9-5).

Prairie Ridge 9, Cary-Grove 2: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves scored all nine runs in the third inning to earn the FVC win. Reese Mosolino and Emma Dallas combined to strike out 12 as PR maintained its top spot in the FVC at 18-1-1, and 12-1 in league play. Addison DeSomer had a double for Cary (7-14, 4-8).

Crystal Lake Central 7, Crystal Lake South 6: At Crystal Lake, Lily Perocho and Ella Mueller had a pair of RBIs each as the Tigers knocked off the Gators in the FVC, Makayla Malone and Olivia Shaw combined to strike out 13 for CLC (16-5, 12-4). Riley Barda doubled twice and drove in a pair for CLS (1-16, 0-15).

Jacobs 7, Dundee-Crown 3: At Algonquin, Skylee Ferrante allowed only one hit and struck out nine as the Golden Eagles earned the FVC win. Ferrante added a pair of singles for Jacobs (14-14, 5-9). Emily Einhorn had a pair of hits including a double for D-C (8-16, 3-11).

Woodstock North 5, Harvard 2: At Harvard, Kylee Nicholson struck out 14 to lead the Thunder to the KRC win over the Hornets. Aly Jordan had an RBI double for North (10-7, 8-3). Tallulah Eichholz struck out 12 for Harvard (11-9, 7-3).

Marengo 14, Johnsburg 4 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Gabby Christopher and Josza Christiansen drove in four runs each as the Indians cruised past the Skyhawks. Elizabeth White and Alyssa Pollnow had a pair of RBIs for Marengo (21-7, 9-2 in the KRC). Carlie Majercik had a pair of RBIs for Johnsburg (8-15, 4-9).

Richmond-Burton 8, Sandwich 0: At Sandwich, Hailey Holtz followed up her no-hitter on Monday with an 18-strikeout performance as the Rockets won in the KRC. Rebecca Lanz had four RBIs for R-B (18-6-1, 8-2).

Woodstock 10, Plano 6: At Plano, Megan Kuiper struck out 13 and Tipper Axelson homered as part of a three-hit day as the Blue Streaks won in the KRC. Kuiper, Kenzie Bowles and Julia Broughton had a pair of RBIs each for Woodstock (4-17, 1-10).

Baseball

Marian Central Catholic 2, Hope Academy 0: At Chicago, Adam Wrzos pitched a complete game allowing six hits while striking out five in the Hurricanes win in the Chicagoland Christian Conference. Wrzos had an RBI triple and Owen Neuzil added an RBI single for MCC (8-20, 5-9).

Woodstock 4, Woodstock North 1: At Woodstock, Maximilian Haggerty went six strong striking out six and the Blue Streaks survived the bottom of the seventh when the Thunder loaded the bases to secure the Kishwaukee River Conference win. Angelo Pacini and Trevor Cote had a pair of hits each for Woodstock (5-15, 3-9). Sam Cuellar had an RBI for North (9-12, 7-7).

Girls soccer

Crystal Lake Central 8, Jacobs 1: At Crystal Lake, Jordin Gaunard scored twice to lead the Tigers to the FVC win. Jenice Hernandez added a goal and an assist, and Addison Schaffer added a pair of assists for CLC (11-4-1, 6-1). Kylie Deegan scored for Jacobs (5-7-3, 2-4-1).

Dundee-Crown 5, Hampshire 1: At Carpentersville, Rylie Mensik scored three times in the first half and once in the second as the Chargers picked up the FVC win. Lynette Morales added a solo tally for D-C (8-7-1, 4-3).

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Cary, Ryan Dixon and Lincoln Karlovsky led a sweep at doubles as the Trojans won the FVC match. Bryce Schechtman won at No. 1 singles for CLS.

Prairie Ridge 7, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Jacob Kim, Rory Senese and Odin Bailey swept singles and the doubles teams led by Cole Palese and Tim Jones swept as well as the Wolves cruised in the FVC.

Boys lacrosse

Huntley 15, Crystal Lake South 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders stayed perfect in the FVC (7-0) and improved to 13-2 with the win over the Gators.

Lake Forest Academy 12, Dundee-Crown 8: At Carpentersville, the Chargers fell to 2-10 with the loss to the Caxys.