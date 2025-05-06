Richmond-Burton’s Hailey Holtz throws no-hitter, strikes out 16: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Richmond-Burton 8, Woodstock 0: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz threw a no-hitter, striking out 16 and surpassing 800 career strikeouts as the Rockets earned a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Madison Kunzer and Rebecca Lanz had two RBIs each for R-B.

Crystal Lake Central 9, Burlington Central 1: At Burlington, Ella Arana doubled, tripled and drove in a pair of runs to lead the Tigers to a Fox Valley Conference win. Brooklyn Johnson added a pair of RBIs, and Oli Victorine struck out nine for Central. Allie Botkin had three hits for Burlington Central.

Cary-Grove 5, Jacobs 1: At Cary, Paityn Ahlquist struck out 10 and Holly Streit tripled and drove in two to lead the Trojans to the FVC win. Kendall Davignon and Molly Hoch had a pair of hits each for Jacobs.

Hampshire 20, Crystal Lake South 0 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Whip-Purs scored 11 times in the first inning in the FVC win. Bria Riebel homered, doubled and drove in five runs to lead the offense for Hampshire.

McHenry 11, Dundee-Crown 3: At Carpentersville, the Warriors banged out 20 hits in their FVC win over the Chargers. Danica McCarthy, Elly Ernst, Kendal Rogers and Natalie Bender all drove in two runs for McHenry. Faith Dierwechter doubled twice for D-C.

Woodstock North 5, Johnsburg 2: At Johnsburg, Maddie Nordahl struck out 11 and drove in a run to lead the Thunder to a KRC win. Allyson Schaid and Aly Jordan had two hits and one RBI apiece for North. Hannah Braun drove in both runs for Johnsburg.

Marengo 17, Plano 1 (4 inn.): At Plano, the Indians blew the game open with a 10-run fourth to win the KRC contest. Josza Christiansen had three RBIs and Gabby Gieseke, Alyssa Pollnow and Gianna Iovinelli had a pair of RBIs each for Marengo.

Sandwich 3, Harvard 0: At Harvard, Leona Eichholz struck out 16 in a KRC loss for the Hornets. Tallulah Eichholz had Harvard’s only hit with a single.

Marian Central Catholic 11, Aurora Christian 1: At Aurora, Christine Chmiel allowed three hits and struck out 17 to lead the Hurricanes in a Chicagoland Christian Conference over the Eagles. Mia Convey and Vivianna Lara drove in a pair each for MCC (8-9, 6-3).

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 3, Johnsburg 0: At Johnsburg, Sydney Frericks scored twice to lead the Rockets past the Skyhawks and into the KRC Tournament championship game. Nicole Mendick had a goal and an assist for R-B, which will host Harvard at 6:15 p.m. Wednesday in the final.

Harvard 1, Woodstock 1 (PKs): At Woodstock, Harvard defeated Woodstock in penalty kicks 5-4 to advance to KRC Tournament final. Kyana Lamick scored in the first half for the Hornets. Julie Silva, Liz Aquino, Lila Amis, Yasmin Paredes and Amick scored on penalty kicks for Harvard.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 5, Burlington Central 1 (8 inn.): At Burlington, the Wolves captured a wild one in the FVC by scoring four times in the top of the eighth inning. Connor Innis had three hits and drove in a pair, and Karson Stiefer added a pair of RBIs for Prairie Ridge. Jake Johnson had an RBI for Central.

Huntley 11, Cary-Grove 8: At Cary, T.J. Jakubowski tripled as part of a three-hit day and drove in three as the Red Raiders won the FVC matchup with the Trojans. Sean Dabe also drove in three for Huntley. Jacob Duvall homered and doubled twice, driving in three for C-G.

Jacobs 3, Crystal Lake Central 1: At Algonquin, Cooper Gulgren and Ryan Tucker had RBI singles in the bottom of the sixth to lift the Golden Eagles to the FVC win. Konner Altergott had an RBI for Central.

Hampshire 9, Dundee-Crown 1: At Carpentersville, a five-run first inning was all the support Calen Scheider needed as the Whip-Purs beat the Chargers in FVC action. Scheider went the distance, striking out 12. Eric Jackson had a pair of RBis for Hampshire. Jared Russell drove in a run for D-C.

Johnsburg 24, Harvard 3 (5 inn): At Harvard, the Skyhawks scored 16 times in the top of the fifth to blow open the KRC game. Ashton Stern drove in four, Jack Thompson and Landon Johnson had three RBIs and Jack Nelson, Eddie Pohl and Dom Vallone added two apiece for Johnsburg. Logan Nulle and Ryan Bennett had RBIs for Harvard.

Woodstock North 15, Woodstock 9: At Woodstock, Karson Boal clubbed a three-run homer and Zaiden Vess drove in three runs to lead the Thunder past the KRC rival Blue Streaks. Braden Berner and Brady Rogers had a pair of RBIs for North. Angelo Pacini had three hits and four RBIs for Woodstock.

Richmond-Burton 5, Plano 3: At Richmond, Grayson Morningstar went the distance, striking out six, as the Rockets won in the KRC. Ryan Scholberg tripled and drove in a pair for R-B.

Hope Academy 2, Marian Central Catholic 0: At Woodstock, the Eagles held the Hurricanes to just three hits in a Chicagoland Christan Conference contest.

Orangeville 13, Alden-Hebron 2: At Hebron, Christian Nunez and Wyatt Armbrust had RBIs for A-H.

Boys track and field

Crystal Lake Central 93.33, Crystal Lake South 63.33, Cary-Grove 60, Prairie Ridge 53.33: At Crystal Lake, Eric Wang won the 300 hurdles and 200 meters to lead the Tigers to the quad meet win. Logan Abrams won the shot and disc for C-G. Prairie Ridge captured the 4x100 and 4x200 relays, and Eric Strombom won the 400 for South.

Hampshire 79, Burlington Central 64, Dundee-Crown 33: At Carpentersville, Joshua Maya won the 400 and Nolan Sheets the 800 to help lead the Whip-Purs to the tri-meet win. Marcus Davis won the 1,600 for Hampshire. Eddie Bailey won the long jump and 100 for D-C. Henry Crumlett won the discus and Conner Kudelka won the 200 meters for Central.

Jacobs 69, Huntley 59, McHenry 28: At Algonquin, Matt Scardina continued to stay hot, winning the 100 and 200 to lead the Golden Eagles to the tri-meet win. Carson Goehring won the 110 high hurdles and 300 intermediate hurdles for Jacobs. Jayden Linderman won the high jump and Sammy Maye the long jump for McHenry. Anthony Madison won the triple jump, Derek Spaid the 1,600 and Andrew Raistrick the 800 for Huntley.

Marian Central Invite: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes won the team title with 106 points. Alden-Hebron ran fourth with 41 points. Michael Schmid won the 100 and the long jump for Marian. Nick Schmid won the high jump for the Hurricanes. Nicholas Heber won the 3,200 meters for A-H.

Girls track and field

Marian Central Invitational: At Woodstock, the host Hurricanes scored 91.5 points to take the team title. Alden-Hebron ran second with 52.5 points. Kalia Parris won the 100 and 400 meters to lead Marian. Rileigh Gaddini won the shot and discus for A-H.

Prairie Ridge 107, Cary-Grove 57, Crystal Lake Central 47, Crystal Lake South 38: At Crystal Lake, Katie Jewell won the 100 and 200 to lead the Wolves in their final quad meet. Olivia Parker won the 400 and ran on the winning 4x100 relay for C-G. Gwen Kidd won the 1,600 meters for Central. South won the 4x400 relay.

Huntley 75, Jacobs 52, McHenry 40: At McHenry, the Red Raiders won each of the field events to win the tri-meet. Addison Busam won the long jump, Dominique Johnson the triple jump, Nevaeh Fondjo the high jump, Sienna Robertson the discus, Emma Garofalo the pole vault and Elena Fetzer the shot put for Huntley. Emma Blanken won the 100 and 300 hurdles for McHenry. Jackie Then won the 200, Jackie Lakeman the 800 and Julia Felton the 1,600 for Jacobs.

Boys lacrosse

Huntley 23, Hampshire 1: At Huntley, the Red Raiders beat the Whips in an FVC contest.

Girls lacrosse

Lake Forest 9, Crystal Lake Central 8: At Lake Forest, in a battle of two of the top teams in the state, the Scouts edged the Tigers.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 6, McHenry 1: At Cary, led by a straight set, 6-0, 6-0 win by Ryan Dixon and Lincoln Karlovsky, the Trojans defeated the Warriors in an FVC match. Bryce Shechtman won at No. 1 singles for C-G.