Reports of shots fired in Woodstock prompted police request for security camera video

The Woodstock Police Department is asking residents on the southwest and northeast sides of town to check their home security camera systems after gunshots were reported and confirmed early Sunday.

Police said they got a report early Sunday morning of gunshots in the southwest side of Woodstock. While investigating that report, police got another one that gunshots were heard on the northeast area of town, south of the McHenry County courthouse, according to a Monday news release from the Woodstock Police Department.

Police said no victims or property damage were identified.

“Based on the totality of the circumstances, the Woodstock Police Department does not assess a direct, immediate, or on-going threat to the community,” according to the release. “However, there is no excuse for irresponsible gun possession/ownership which only endangers the greater Woodstock community.”

Police asked homeowners to review home security video systems “for any suspicious vehicles or people in the affected areas” and encouraged anyone with information to call the investigations division at 815-338-2131.