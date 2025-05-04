Marengo defeats Huntley to win own tourney championship: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marengo 4, Huntley 2: At Marengo, Kylee Jensen blasted her area-leading 10th home run of the season with a two-run shot in the bottom of the fourth inning to help lift the Indians to a win in their own tournament championship.

Starting pitcher Jozsa Christiansen held the Red Raiders to two runs on six hits over seven innings. Gabby Christopher went 2 for 3 with a double and an RBI. Ellie White and Gianna Iovinelli also drove in a run.

The Indians celebrated coach Dwain Nance’s 600th career win on the field following the game after he reached the milestone Thursday with an 11-1 win against Woodstock. Nance now has 602 career wins, with 511 coming at Marengo.

For Huntley, Aubrina Adamik drove in a run, Isabella Boskey was 3 for 4 and Sadie Svendsen had a triple. Layla Olson took the loss, allowing four runs in 3⅓ innings with three strikeouts. Gretchen Huber tossed 2⅔ scoreless innings and struck out two.

Marengo 6, Joliet West 5: At Marengo, the Indians walked off a win in their tournament, scoring the tying run on a wild pitch and the game winner on a dropped third strike. Jensen (2 for 4) drove in two runs, and Christopher (2 for 4, double, triple), White (2 for 4, double) and Christiansen each had one RBI.

Huntley 7, St. Charles East 6: At Marengo, the Raiders held off a Saints’ rally to earn a spot in the Marengo Tournament final. St. Charles East scored two runs in the fifth and three in the sixth after trailing 7-1.

Grace Benson was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and an RBI, while Svendsen (1 for 4, double, two runs), Adamik (2 for 4) and Taryn Rainey each knocked in a run.

Joliet West 7, Cary-Grove 6: At Marengo, the Trojans came up short in a loss to the Tigers at the Marengo Tournament. Paityn Ahlquist had a double and two RBIs, while Grace Kaiser and Addison DeSomer each had two hits and drove in one.

Dundee-Crown 14, Elk Grove 4 (5 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Chargers banged out 17 hits in a nonconference win. Alyssa Gale was 4 for 4 with two doubles, four runs scored and two RBIs, Jordyn Jeffs (3 for 4, double) had three RBIs and two runs, and Faith Dierwechter (1 for 4, double) and Josie Sheldon (3 for 4) had two RBIs and two runs apiece. Chloe Morrison allowed one earned run in five innings.

Lake Zurich 12-2, Jacobs 5-7: At Algonquin, the Eagles split their nonconference doubleheader against the Bears. Molly Hoch was 2 for 3 with a double and four RBIs in the Game 1 loss, and Jianna Tanada had a triple and three runs scored.

In the second game, Skylee Ferrante allowed one earned run in seven innings and struck out four. Hoch was 2 for 4 with a double, two RBIs and two runs and Talia Di Silvio was 2 for 4 with two RBIs. Olivia Fillipp had three hits and two runs and Audrey Wetzel had a double and and knocked in a run.

Christian Liberty 16, Alden-Hebron 12: At Hebron, Olivia Klein (2 for 4), Madison Mayerck (2 for 4, double, two runs) and Hayden Smith (1 for 3, double, two runs) each had two RBIs for the Giants in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss. Marissa Johnson had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Teagan Vanderstappen had six strikeouts in four innings. Olivia Klein had four strikeouts in three innings.

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 21, Chicago University 2 (6 inn.): At Chicago, the Gators scored 12 times in the sixth to run away with the nonconference contest. Michael Rathjen (3 for 6, double) drove in four runs, Liam Sullivan (2 for 3, triple), Dane Chock and Xander Shevchenko had three RBIs apiece, and Yandel Ramirez (2 for 4) and Nick Stowasser both had two RBIs.

Stowasser earned the win, striking out six and allowing one unearned run in four innings.

Cary-Grove 9, Niles North 1: At Cary, the Trojans rolled in the nonconference game. Luca Vivaldelli was 2 for 3 with two doubles and four RBIs, Peyton Seaburg was 2 for 4 with a double, triple and three RBIs, and Charlie Taczy (1 for 4, double) and Ricky Barnes (two runs) each had two RBIs. Preston Walsh tossed four scoreless innings with four strikeouts. Drew Salus struck out five in three innings, allowing one run.

Jacobs 2, Lake Zurich 1: At Algonquin, Luke Flaskamp (2 for 3, double) and Andrew Robertson each drove in a run as the Golden Eagles scored one in the fifth and sixth innings to come back and win the nonconference game. Spencer Drummond started and allowed one unearned run with five strikeouts in four innings. Kyle Wayda, Ethan Faith and George Donze held Lake Zurich scoreless the rest of the way.

Prairie Ridge 4, Buffalo Grove 3: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves jumped out to a 4-0 lead and held on for a nonconference win. Maddon McKim knocked in two runs and Gabe Winkelman was 2 for 4 with a double and one RBI. Connor Innis earned the win, giving up three runs in 5⅓ innings. Sean Sherwood picked up the save with four strikeouts in 1⅔ innings.

Rolling Meadows 2, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Chargers were held to three hits in a nonconference loss. Jacob Gillette allowed a pair of unearned runs in seven innings.

Deerfield 6, Crystal Lake Central 5: At Deerfield, the Warriors earned a walk-off win on a wild pitch to hand the Tigers a nonconference loss. James Dreher (1 for 2, double) and Wade Ozment (2 for 3) both drove in two runs for Central. Rhett Ozment had a double and one RBI.

Burlington Central 10, Coal City 1: At Coal City, Sam Maglares was 3 for 4 with a double, two runs scored and two RBIs in a nonconference win for the Rockets. Jake Johnson had two hits and three RBIs and Tyler Kotwica drove in two. Trevor Raap had a double, two runs and one RBI. Jack Person earned the win, tossing two scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Tolono Unity 5, Burlington Central 0: At Coal City, Gavin Bramer had two of the Rockets’ three hits in a nonconference loss. Maglares allowed a pair of unearned runs in 3⅔ innings with three strikeouts.

Northridge Prep 14, Alden-Hebron 4 (5 inn.): At Hebron, Adam Chavera drove in two runs and Christian Nunez added one RBI in the Giants’ nonconference loss.

Girls soccer

Burlington Central 3, Belvidere North 1: At Burlington, Elsa Carlson and Annie Magan each had a goal and an assist as the Rockets beat the Blue Thunder in a nonconference game. Kendall Grigg also scored.

Sycamore 7, Crystal Lake South 1: At Crystal Lake, the Gators fell to the Spartans in nonconference action.

Jacobs 2, Larkin 1: At Algonquin, the Golden Eagles squeezed out a nonconference win against the Royals.

South Elgin 1, Hampshire 0: At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs were shut out by the Storm.