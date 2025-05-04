Letter: Elected officials should be fined, jailed for not stopping corruption

Before he left office, former U.S. District Attorney Patrick Fitzgerald urged citizens to report corruption. If citizens do speak out, they deserve to have action taken to stop corruption and other crimes.

Recently, I reported to the U.S. District Attorney that unions are cheating their members by depriving members of their right to have their civil rights defended by union lawyers. I was referred to the Office of the Inspector General-Investigations in Washington. I sent that office well-documented evidence of this union plot.

I did not hear anything for four months and asked my representative in Congress, Bill Foster, to find out what happened to my complaint. I never heard from Mr. Foster.

A law should be enacted that states if it can be shown an elected official did not take action to stop it, then that official could be fine and or imprisoned. Once such a law took effect it would help stop corruption rather quickly. The problem is, the people who need to enact such a law are the very ones who don’t want to have to abide by it. There is a need to elect more officials who have great integrity and honesty so that such a law could be passed that would help stop corruption.

Norman Jones

Crystal Lake