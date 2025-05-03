Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Burlington Central 7, Jacobs 5: Liam Schultz went 2 for 3 at the plate with a double, two RBIs and a run scored to help the Rockets to a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Zane Pollack drove in two runs and Jake Johnson collected two hits.

Gavin Bramer struck out three through four innings of work on the mound.

McHenry 6, Crystal Lake Central 5: A late run in the seventh helped the Warriors secure the Fox Valley Conference win.

Landon Clements drove in two runs, Connor McLean had a single and an RBI and Kyle Maness had an RBI and two hits.

Jefferson Schwab struck out four through three innings of relief on the mound.

Huntley 8, Crystal Lake South 4: Tommy Gasner went 1 for 3 with a homer and three RBIs to lead the Red Raiders to a Fox Valley Conference victory.

TJ Jakubowski went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and a run scored.

Brady Klepfer struck out six through five innings of relief on the mound.

Prairie Ridge 8, Dundee-Crown 1: Danny Savas allowed one hit and struck out eight through seven innings pitched for the Wolves during a Fox Valley Conference win.

Maddon McKim homered and drove in four runs and Karson Stiefer went 3 for 4 at the plate with three RBIs and a run scored.

Cary-Grove 4, Hampshire 3 (12 inn.): Late runs from the Trojans allowed them to pull ahead for a Fox Valley Conference victory.

Charlie Taczy struck out 11 through seven innings pitched on the mound.

Jacob Duvall went 1 for 5 with an RBI and a run scored.

Chicago Christian 10, Marian Central 9: TJ Cutrona went 2 for 3 at the plate with four RBIs and a run scored but the Hurricanes fell in a Chicagoland Christian Conference matchup.

Brodee Vermette drove in three runs.

Westminster Christian 4, Harvard 2: Landon Crone collected two hits and two runs but the Hornets fell in nonconference action.

Ryan Bennett and Logan Nulle each drove in a run.

Sandwich 5, Woodstock 0: Sonny Marsalla and Trevor Cote collected two hits each but the Blue Streaks fell in Kishwaukee River Conference play.

Softball

Huntley 5, Kaneland 0: Avery Collatz went 1 for 1 with a homer and three RBIs during a Marengo Invite tournament victory.

Ava McFadden drove in a run.

Layla Olson struck out four through 5 2/3 innings on the mound.

Boys track and field

Woodstock Invite: Antioch took first with 260 points, Woodstock took second with 147 points and Jacobs took third with 129 points.

For the Blue Streaks, Ellery Shutt won the 1,600 meter run (4:44.01).

For the Golden Eagles, Andrii Tymoshchuk won shot put (13.94m).

Oregon Invite: Rochelle came out on top with 95 points, Woodstock North took third with 63 points and Marengo took eighth with 39 points in an 18 team meet.

For the Thunder, the 4x200 meter relay won.

Crystal Lake Central Invite: Kaneland took first with 152 points, Dundee-Crown tied for second with 81 points, Prairie Ridge took fifth with 64 points and Burlington Central and Crystal Lake Central tied for sixth with 46 points in an eight team meet.

For the Chargers, Oreoluwa Sobodu won the 100 meter run (10.88) and the 400 meter run (49.72).

For the Wolves, Alexander Trejo won the 110 meter hurdles (15.29).

For the Rockets, Gavin Klingberg won the 300 meter hurdles (40.43).

For the Tigers, Jackson Hopkins won the 800 meter run (1:59.94).

Rolling Meadows Invite: St. Charles North took first with 140.5 points and Huntley tied for second with 103 points in an eight team meet.

Huntley’s Tommy Nitz won the 3,200 meter run (9:05.33), the 4x100 meter relay won and Grant Tucker won discus (46.81).

Girls track and field

Kane County Invite: St. Charles North took first with 132.5 points, Burlington Central took sixth with 59, Hampshire took seventh with 56 points and Dundee-Crown took ninth with 29 points in a 13 team meet.

For the Rockets, Emilie Anderson won discus (34.44m).

For the Whip-Purs, Alyssa Garcia won the 400 meter run (59.03).

For the Chargers, Marisa Klaas took second in the high jump (1.57m).

Woodstock Invite: Harlem came out on top with 115.5 points, Jacobs took fourth with 87 points and Woodstock took fifth with 85 points in an 11 team meet.

For the Golden Eagles, Mackenzie Cronin won the 3,200 meter run (11:44.91).

For the Blue Streaks, Amina Idris won the 300 meter hurdles (46.59).

Wheaton Warrenville South Invite: Mt. Prospect took first with 137 points and Huntley took second with 80 points in a 19 team meet.

For the Red Raiders, Sienna Robertson won discus (41.05m) and Dominique Johnson won long jump (5.56m).