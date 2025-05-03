Letter: Thank you to Jamaican medical mission

I would just like to send a thank you to the medical mission to Jamaica. I grew up in Cary and graduated class of ’74 from Cary-Grove High. I started coming to Jamaica in 1973. I retired here to Negril originally. I have been living in the Port Antonio area for the last eight years. What these people did filled me with pride for my hometown. Jamaica needs all the medical help it can get. The article said they went to Negril. I’m sure I knew many of the people who benefitted from this great act of kindness. Thank you so much for your love and affection for the Jamaican people.

Patrick “Babe” Turner

Port Antonio, Jamaica