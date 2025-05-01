Riley Johnson, Johnsburg author another win

Johnsburg's Peyton Mesce delivers to the plate against Woodstock on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Joe Aguilar)

WOODSTOCK – Riley Johnson, three-sport athlete and writer, has a good subject for his next article in Johnsburg‘s school newspaper.

Himself.

And his baseball team, which continues to be one of the best stories in McHenry County this spring.

Johnson’s two perfectly placed bunt singles and two-run triple helped support Peyton Mesce’s complete-game effort on the mound, as Johnsburg beat Woodstock 7-1 on Wednesday to move closer to winning the Kishwaukee River Conference championship.

Johnsburg (17-6, 10-2) and Marengo each has two losses in the conference and split their two games against each other. The Skyhawks finish KRC play next week with two games against Harvard.

Last season, mind you, Johnsburg won only six games, including five in conference. Imagine if someone had told the Skyhawks last year that they would be in position to win the KRC in 2025.

Riley Johnson (Joe Aguilar)

“I would have said you’re lying to me,” Johnson said. “I would have said that’s the stupidest thing I’ve ever heard.”

Mesce, a junior who played on varsity with Johnson last year, didn’t see the Skyhawks having this kind of success this season.

“I thought we were going to have a better season, but I didn’t think we were going to be here,” Mesce said. “Our confidence in ourselves [has been the difference].”

Peyton Mesce (Joe Aguilar)

Johnson was a difference-maker against Woodstock (4-13, 2-7). He bunted for singles down the third-base line in the second and sixth innings, and then the 5-foot-9, 130-pounder showed some pop in his bat in the seventh. He helped put the game away with an opposite-field, two-run triple that rolled to the fence. Johnson (3 for 4) scored both times after his bunt hits and also stole a base.

“He’s a great kid,” Skyhawks coach Eric Toussaint said. “He’s full of energy. I’ve had him in basketball. He’s probably one of my favorite kids I’ve ever coached. He can do all of the little things.”

By his count, Johnson, a senior infielder, has six or seven bunt hits this season.

“I’ve bunted a lot in my career,” said Johnson, who’s also played golf and basketball in his Johnsburg career, and whose fraternal twin, Landon, also plays for the baseball team. “Since I was a sophomore, when I was brought up [to varsity] as a little, scrawny kid, I bunted when I had to. I probably got the sign to do so once a game.”

Mesce, Johnsburg’s No. 3 starter behind Evan Pohl and Ashton Stern, gave up a leadoff single to Cayden Holtzee in the bottom of the first. One out later, Sonny Marsalla tagged Mesce for a long RBI double to center field, putting Woodstock up 1-0.

“His on-base percentage is out of this world,” Blue Streaks coach Ian Rago said of Marsalla. “He has a great approach at the plate. He’s just done a really good job all year.”

Mesce settled in after the first inning, as the 5-9, 170-pound righty allowed only two more hits. He struck out four, including the side in the second, effectively using a fastball, curveball and changeup.

“I trust my team to back me up all the time,” Mesce said. “That’s going to keep happening for the rest of the season. I know they got my back, no matter what.”

Leading only 2-1 after five innings, Johnsburg got a break to start the sixth, as a fly ball was dropped for a three-base error. Kaeden Frost’s RBI single capped a three-run inning.

“It was right before that [sixth] inning,” Toussaint said. “The Linkletters (assistant coaches Mark and son Ryan) got them all together. They said, ‘You’re listening to us. We’re going to take pitches, and we’re going to bunt. We’ve got to change it up.’ It was totally (the Linkletters), and the kids listened.”

Woodstock starting pitcher Maximilian Haggerty went six innings, allowing five hits and five runs, but only the first two were earned. He struck out four, including the side in the sixth.

Maximilian Haggerty delivers a pitch against Johnsburg on Wednesday, April 30, 2025, at Emricson Park in Woodstock. (Joe Aguilar)

“Max always battles,” Rago said. “He gives you his best effort every time he’s out there. He doesn’t overpower anybody. He’s just smart, and he’s very competitive.”

Stern had a double for Johnsburg. Deegan Turner and Brady Fisher also had RBIs.