Oliver: New cancer statistics show mixed progress in early detection since pandemic

Once upon a time, I used to view cancer statistics the way a lot of people do. Interesting, but not something to which I related personally.

After having battled breast cancer twice since 2019, I have a greater interest in them than ever. These days, they are deeply personal.

The American Cancer Society recently released its latest Cancer Prevention and Early Detection statistics report in the journal Cancer Epidemiology, Biomarkers and Prevention, as well as on its website at cancer.org.

The report aims to highlight important trends in cancer-related risk factors and screening in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a news release from the society, the report shows mixed progress in the country’s efforts to reduce the risk of cancer and to promote early detection. Some screening rates have rebounded, but many behaviors to prevent cancer have remained stagnant or suboptimal.

Here in Illinois, in 2025, an estimated 78,870 new cases of cancer will be diagnosed, with 23,170 estimated deaths expected.

Other highlights in the report:

Smoking rates continued a long-term decline during the pandemic. However, 27 million adults in the U.S. still smoked in 2023, showing a continued public health burden.

Breast and colorectal screenings showed recovery after pandemic-related declines.

Cervical cancer screening remained below pre-pandemic levels, continuing a two-decade trend.

HPV (human papillomavirus) vaccination uptake was flat. This was a notable departure from past years of growth.

Key risk factors such as excess body weight, physical inactivity and heavy alcohol use remained stable, but still at levels that could be improved.

“Cancer prevention and early detection are central to the American Cancer Society’s goal to ensure everyone has an opportunity to prevent, detect, treat and survive cancer,” said Dr. Priti Bandi, scientific director, cancer risk factors and screening surveillance research at the American Cancer Society and lead author of the study. “These latest findings are encouraging, mainly the reduction in smoking rates and screening for certain cancers, but it’s clear urgent efforts are needed to address lagging cervical cancer prevention.”

An estimated 40% of cancer cases in the U.S. are attributable to modifiable risk factors, including cigarette smoking, excess body weight, dietary factors, physical inactivity, ultraviolet radiation exposure, and seven cancer-causing infections, like HPV, according to the society. Cancer screening tests can further prevent thousands of additional cancer cases and deaths.

“Our report underscores the need to strengthen efforts to improve access and receipt of preventive services, including cancer screening, HPV vaccination, and counseling and treatment for tobacco dependence,” said Dr. Ahmedin Jemal, senior vice president, surveillance and health equity science at the American Cancer Society and senior author of the report. “We must also work to identify individuals of racially/ethnically diverse groups and socioeconomic positions who continue to be greatly affected by cancer to accelerate progress against the disease.”

A first step to guide individuals to prevent and detect cancer is the ACS CancerRisk360 risk assessment tool. Individuals can answer questions in four key areas and receive personalized tips to help reduce their risk of cancer. Visit acscancerrisk360.cancer.org to access this important tool.

I can personally speak to the importance of early detection. Both times, my breast cancer was found at a stage that didn’t require chemotherapy, but only radiation treatments.

Perhaps my cancer diagnoses were a wake-up call because now more than ever, I am diligent with all screenings. I’ve also taken some steps to reduce my risk of battling cancer again.

Hopefully, it won’t take your own cancer diagnosis to nudge you to get your screenings and make needed changes, too.

• Joan Oliver is the former Northwest Herald assistant news editor. She has been associated with the Northwest Herald since 1990. She can be reached at jolivercolumn@gmail.com.