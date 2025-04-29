Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Hampshire’s Mia Robinson

Name: Mia Robinson

School: Hampshire

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Robinson, a junior first baseman, drove in 14 runs and hit four home runs during a 4-1 week, including homers in three straight games as the Whip-Purs captured the Larkin Slugfest title.

For her performance, Robinson was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Crystal Lake Central co-op girls lacrosse’s Anna Starr, Johnsburg baseball’s Evan Pohl and Jacobs girls soccer’s Kylie Deegan also were nominated.

Robinson answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald sports editor Alex Kantecki after her monster week.

What is your favorite professional sports team?

Robinson: My favorite professional sports team is the Chicago Cubs because I have grown up around Cubs fans and when I was younger, Anthony Rizzo was my favorite player.

Do you have any pregame rituals or superstitions?

Robinson: I don’t really have any crazy superstitions, but I do like listening to loud and energetic music during warmups.

Which teammate inspires you?

Robinson: The teammate that inspires me the most is Bria Riebel because of her incredible work ethic and never ending energy and positivity.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Robinson: I think that I would be good at volleyball because I’m on the taller side and I have a good time playing volleyball with my friends over the summer.

What is your favorite meal before or after a game?

Robinson: My favorite meal before a game is something light like a Jersey Mike’s sandwich and my favorite meal after a game is probably a bowl from Chipotle.

What’s the best piece of advice you’ve ever received?

Robinson: The best piece of advice I have ever received is to live in the moment and not dwell too much on the past, especially in a sport where you are expected to fail more than you succeed.

What is your favorite class in high school?

Robinson: My favorite class in school is probably my human anatomy and physiology class because I want to go into the medical field and I enjoy learning about the human body.

What is your favorite movie?

Robinson: It is hard to choose a favorite movie because there are so many good ones to choose from, but one of my favorite standalone movies is “10 Things I Hate About You.” My favorite movie series is the Hunger Games.

What is the scariest thing you’ve ever done?

Robinson: The scariest thing I have ever done is going ziplining over a canyon in Colorado.

Where would be your dream vacation spot?

Robinson: My dream vacation spot is the Maldives and staying in an overwater bungalow.