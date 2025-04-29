Man suffers serious burns in Algonquin home fire; 2nd blaze in Huntley fire district within minutes

Huntley Fire Protection District responds to a cooking-related garage fire April 28, 2025 at the zero to 100 block of Tregonwell Court in Algonquin. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to two house fires within minutes of each other Monday afternoon in Huntley and Algonquin, one resulting in serious burn injuries to one resident, officials report.

Firefighters responded to the first fire at 12:08 p.m. Monday to the 10000 block of Ashley Court in Huntley. First responders arrived to “light smoke coming from a two-story house,” according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

Firefighters found “a small fire on the exterior rooftop near the home’s solar panels,” according to the release. Electricity was shut off to prevent further damage and the fire caused “only minor damage to the exterior,” according to the release. The home remains habitable and no injuries were reported.

A second fire was reported in the zero to 100 block of Tregonwell Court in Algonquin at 12:23 p.m., while crews were still on the scene of the first fire. Firefighters arrived to a “cooking-related fire in a garage,” according to the release.

An adult man was found with “serious burns,” and a medical helicopter was requested to land at Northwestern Medicine Huntley Hospital. From there, the man was airlifted to Loyola Medical Center in Maywood for treatment, according to the release. Meanwhile, firefighters extinguished the fire before it was able to extend into the home.

The cause for both fires are under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District, according to the release.

The district thanked “neighboring agencies who provided assistance at the scenes and helped ensure uninterrupted emergency coverage throughout our district,” the news release said.

The district covers Huntley as well as portions of Lake in the Hills and Algonquin.