Crystal Lake man, 19, advertised and sold drugs on social media to minors, judge says

A 19-year-old Crystal Lake man has been accused of advertising and selling drugs to minors over social media.

Eduardo Roman is charged with possession, manufacturing and delivery of cocaine, Psilocybin, LSD and MDMA, known as ecstasy, which are Class X felonies, according to the criminal complaint filed in McHenry County court. Roman was detained in McHenry County jail last week.

Roman is also charged with criminal drug conspiracy for the alleged manufacturing, delivery and possession of 89 grams of a substance containing Adderall; manufacturing, delivery and possession of 59 whole tablets containing Alprazolam; and a digital scale, according to the complaint filed by Crystal Lake police.

Additionally, Roman is accused of possessing several weapons without a Firearms Owner’s ID card, including a Smith & Wesson M&P 45, Taurus G2c and G3 9mm handguns and a Sig Sauer P365 9mm handgun, along with ammunition, according to the complaint.

Convictions on Class X felonies carry sentencing ranges of up to 30 years in prison.

At a detention hearing last week, Judge Cynthia Lamb said Roman is a danger to “the community, including minors particularly at a local high school.” She did not specify which high school in the detention order.

Lamb said Roman “sold and advertised on social media platforms to minors, sold drugs and firearms out of his home, picked up minors to both sell them drugs and allow them to use drugs in his vehicle.”

He is accused of driving “to different locations to meet minors, while having firearms in his possession. The network the defendant has established in his short career makes there no condition the court can impose to stop that network from operation,” Lamb said in an order detaining him pretrial in the county jail.

Roman is due in court again Tuesday. His attorney declined to comment.