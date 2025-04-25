Woodstock North softball blanks Richmond-Burton: Thursday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Woodstock North 2, Richmond-Burton 0: At Richmond, Kylee Nicholson struck out 14 in seven innings, allowing only two hits and two walks for the Thunder in a Kishwaukee River Conference win. Hailey Campos was 2 for 2 with a homer and two RBIs for North.

Hailey Holtz allowed two runs (one earned) in seven innings for R-B. She struck out nine and walked two.

Huntley 9, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Isabella Boskey was 3 for 3 with two doubles and five RBIs for the Red Raiders in their Fox Valley Conference win. Sadie Svendsen, Aubrina Adamik and Katelyn Bayness each scored two runs. Layla Olson allowed two runs in seven innings.

Mei Shirokawa was 2 for 3 with two RBIs for Central.

Marengo 16, Sandwich 6: At Sandwich, Gianna Iovinelli had a triple, homer and two runs scored for the Indians in their KRC win. Jozsa Christiansen was 2 for 4 with three RBIs and four runs scored, while Kylee Jensen, Gabby Gieseke and Gabby Christopher each had three hits and three runs scored. Ellie White had three RBIs and Alyssa Pollnow drove in two.

McHenry 4, Prairie Ridge 2: At McHenry, Addie Bach allowed only five hits in seven innings for the Warriors, who knocked off the Wolves in FVC play. Danica McCarthy, Isabelle Townsend and Lyla Oeffling each drove in a run for McHenry.

Adysen Kiddy drove in a run for Prairie Ridge.

Harvard 8, Johnsburg 1: At Harvard, Tallulah Eichholz struck out 15 in seven innings for the Hornets in a KRC win against the Skyhawks. Eichholz allowed one unearned run on one hit and walked two. She added two hits and an RBI. Kara Knop and Nayeli Sanchez (3 for 3, three runs, two RBIs) both homered for Harvard.

Jacobs 13, Crystal Lake South 0 (5 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored 11 runs in the top of the first inning to cruise in an FVC win. Olivia Fillipp had two RBIs and two runs scored for Jacobs. Jianna Tanada, Molly Hoch, Talia Di Silvio (3 for 4) and Audrey Wetzel each drove in a run. Taylor Schweet (four innings, three strikeouts) and Wetzel (one inning, two strikeouts) combined for the shutout.

Harvest Christian Academy 22, Alden-Hebron 4: At Hebron, Teagan Vanderstappen had a double and one RBI for the Giants in a Northeastern Athletic Conference loss.

Cary-Grove 9, Dundee-Crown 2 (8 inn.): At Carpentersville, the Trojans scored seven runs in the eighth to bust open their FVC game against the Chargers. Grace Kaiser was 3 for 5 with two runs and an RBI, Olivia Osadzinski drove in two runs and Emily Glen was 2 for 4 with two RBIs.

Baseball

Crystal Lake South 5, Crystal Lake Central 3 (11 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Devin DeLoach struck out 12 in six innings for the Gators in an FVC win against the Tigers. He scattered three hits and allowed one run. Carson Trivellini pitched 4⅔ scoreless innings of relief, striking out four. Yandel Ramirez and Jackson Lee both drove in two runs.

Connor Gibour drove in two runs for Central. Danny Adams struck out five in seven innings.

McHenry 8, Burlington Central 2: At McHenry, Landon Clements, Kaden Wasniewski and Conner McLean each drove in two runs for the Warriors in an FVC win. Wasniewski had two doubles and struck out eight over 4⅓ innings pitched. Zach Readdy struck out two in 2⅔ scoreless innings for the win.

Chase Powrozek was 2 for 3 with one RBI for Central.

Cary-Grove 7, Prairie Ridge 5: At Crystal Lake, Jacob Duvall had a double and two RBIs in the Trojans’ FVC win over the Wolves. Keenan Krysh and Francis Panko each had two hits and two runs scored. Evan Frangiamore earned the win, tossing three scoreless innings of relief.

Karson Stiefer had three hits and an RBI for Prairie Ridge.

Dundee-Crown 13, Jacobs 4: At Algonquin, Jared Russell was 4 for 5 with four RBIs for the Chargers in an FVC win against the Eagles. Logan Gutierrez was 3 for 3 with two RBIs, Ikey Grzynkowicz was 2 for 3 with three runs and one RBI and Kyle Pierce scored three runs.

Aaden Colon and Cooper Gulgren each had an RBI for Jacobs.

Huntley 5, Hampshire 3: At Hampshire, Dylan Visvadra was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in the Red Raiders’ FVC win against the Whips. Drew Borkowski allowed three runs (two earned) on six hits in 4⅔ innings. He struck out eight and walked three.

Eric Jackson, Nathan Kolder and Ethan Doonan all drove in a run for Hampshire.

Timothy Christian 9, Marian Central 5: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes dropped the Chicagoland Christian Conference game. Jackson Hatfield was 2 for 3 with a homer and two RBIs, and Owen Neuzil, Colin Hernon and Conor Brandt added one RBI apiece.

Girls soccer

Huntley 6, Prairie Ridge 0: At Crystal Lake, Maddie Cummings and Brooke Grabs had two goals apiece for the Red Raiders. Sofia Bruns and Maizie Nickle also scored. Ashlyn Grabs made two saves in the shutout.

Harvard 3, Johnsburg 2: At Harvard, the Hornets won the KRC game in sudden-death penalty kicks. Charlie Eastland and Liz Smith scored for Johnsburg.

Boys tennis

Crystal Lake Central 5, Crystal Lake South 2: At Crystal Lake, Audon Berg and Ryan Spencer won at No. 1 doubles to lead the Tigers to the FVC win. Also winning at doubles for Central were Connor Naughton and Nate Muszynski (No. 2), Tanner Hutchins and Luke Polston (No. 3) and Jack Lisle and Jackson Gerambia (No. 4).

Eryk Bucior won at No. 1 singles for South and Zeke Boldman won at No. 2. Keshav Parikh won at No. 3 singles for Central.

Prairie Ridge 5, Cary-Grove 2: At Cary, the Wolves won the FVC dual against the Trojans. Jacob Kim won at No. 1 singles and Cole Palese and Tim Jones won at No. 1 doubles.

Jacobs 7, Dundee-Crown 0: At Carpentersville, the Golden Eagles won all seven matches against the Chargers in their FVC dual. Sammy Santa-Ines (No. 1), Daryan Do (No. 2) and Ryan Fulton (No. 3) all won at singles. August Nelson and Jack Soto won at No. 1 doubles.