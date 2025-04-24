Prairie Ridge softball blanks Crystal Lake Central: Wednesday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Prairie Ridge 5, Crystal Lake Central 0: At Crystal Lake, Reese Vrba hit a two-run home run for the host Wolves in their Fox Valley Conference win against the Tigers. Kylie Carroll added two RBIs and Parker Frey drove in one. Reese Mosolino went all seven innings, allowing three hits. She struck out eight and walked one.

Oli Victorine took the loss for the Tigers, striking out 11 in six innings.

Cary-Grove 13, Crystal Lake South 3 (6 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Megan Koski, Paityn Ahlquist and Emily Glen each drove in two runs for the Trojans in an FVC win. Aubrey Lonergan was 3 for 4 with four runs scored and five steals. Holly Streit struck out six batters in three scoreless innings of relief.

Riley Barda was 2 for 2 with a homer, double and one RBI for South.

Huntley 4, Dundee-Crown 2: At Huntley, Ajai Bonner hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the fifth to lead the Raiders to a comeback win against the Chargers in FVC action. Lyla Ginczycki was 2 for 3 with a homer and one RBI. Gretchen Huber earned the win, allowing two runs in seven innings with eight strikeouts.

Casi Attapit and Faith Dierwechter both had an RBI for D-C. Chloe Morrison allowed four runs on six hits in six innings.

Marian Central 12, Chicago Hope 6: At Woodstock, Bailey Keller had two RBIs and two runs scored for the Hurricanes in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win. Christine Chmiel and Mia Convey both had two hits and an RBI. Natalia Lara scored three runs.

Richmond-Burton 11, Plano 0 (5 inn.): At Richmond, Hailey Holtz and Madison Kunzer combined on a five-inning perfect game for the Rockets in their KRC win. Holtz struck out seven in three innings and Kunzer had five in her two. Holtz was 3 for 4 with a homer, double, three runs scored and two RBIs and Rebecca Lanz had a homer, two runs and three RBIs. Gracie Johnson added two RBIs.

Burlington Central 7, Hampshire 6: At Hampshire, Allie Botkin was 3 for 5 with an RBI and Addison Beltran had a homer and two RBIs for the Rockets in their FVC win. Isabelle Reed struck out 12 in seven innings for Central.

Addison Edlen was 3 for 4 with a homer and four RBIs for Hampshire. Mia Robinson and Alexa Schuring each hit a solo homer.

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 6, Huntley 3: At Crystal Lake, Maddon McKim and Connor Innis both had two RBIs for the Wolves in an FVC win against the Raiders. Karson Stiefer was 3 for 3 with a double and two runs scored. Danny Savas allowed three runs in six innings, striking out four.

TJ Jakubowski had a homer and two RBIs for Huntley.

Sandwich 3, Richmond-Burton 2: At Sandwich, Logan Johnson took the loss for the Rockets, allowing three runs in 4⅔ innings with five strikeouts. Ray Hannemann drove in a run for R-B.

Plano 4, Woodstock 2: At Plano, the Blue Streaks were held to three hits in a KRC loss to the Reapers. Angelo Pacini and Chace Waterson each had an RBI for Woodstock. Max Haggerty struck out five in six innings, allowing four runs.

Burlington Central 4, Crystal Lake Central 2: At Crystal Lake, Connor Finn had three hits and an RBI for the Rockets in their FVC win against the Tigers. Chase Powrozek allowed two runs in 5⅓ innings with eight strikeouts. Shane Lamberti had four strikeouts in 1⅓ innings for the save.

Nolan Hollander and Johnny Geisser had RBIs for the Tigers. John Gariepy allowed three runs (two earned) in five innings with three strikeouts.

Hampshire 11, Crystal Lake South 1 (5 inn.): At Hampshire, the Whip-Purs scored 10 runs in the second inning to beat the Gators in FVC action. Shane Pfeiffer was 2 for 3 with a homer and five RBIs and Wilson Wemhoff was 2 for 3 with a double, homer and three RBIs. Wemhoff also earned the win, striking out nine in five innings.

Jackson Lee was 2 for 2 with a solo homer for South.

Girls soccer

Harvard 2, Plano 1: At Plano, Julie Silva scored two goals in the last 10 minutes as the Hornets came back to win the KRC game against the Reapers. Yasmin Paredes had two assists and Jarithsie Mercado made six saves in goal.

Dundee-Crown 3, McHenry 1: At McHenry, Lynnette Morales, Charlene Hernandez and Rylie Mensik scored for the Chargers. Kiara Arguello made three saves for D-C.

Boys tennis

Cary-Grove 5, Wauconda 2: At Wauconda, Bryce Shechtman (No. 1), Jackson Karlovsky (No. 2) and Leo Petropoulos (No. 3) all won at singles for the Trojans. Joe Riedel and Mason Rebscher (No. 3) and Chris Ptaszek and Owen Lonergan (No. 4) added wins at doubles.

Woodstock North 5, Johnsburg 1: At Johnsburg, Brody Case (No. 2) and Braden Olson (No. 3) won at singles and Parker Mauck and Alex Flores (No. 1), Logan Barnes and Kyle Bohrnell (No. 2) and Salvatore Speciale and Charlie Martin (No. 3) won at doubles for the Thunder in their KRC victory.

Tyler Batt won at No. 1 singles for Johnsburg.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 26, Burlington Central 2: At Burlington, Anna Starr recorded her 500th career draw control for the Tigers in their FVC win.