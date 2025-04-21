‘Testament to compassion’: McHenry County-area Catholics mourn Pope Francis, plan Masses to honor him

Tributes to Pope Francis were shared Monday by McHenry County churches, schools and Catholic faithful, many of whom awoke to the news of the pontiff’s death after having observed Easter the day before.

St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic School in Crystal Lake posted on its Facebook page Monday morning that the school community “joins the global Church in prayer for the repose of Pope Francis’s soul and in gratitude for his life of faithful service. May his legacy of mercy, justice, and love continue to inspire us all.”

The Rev. Bob Jones, the pastor at St. Thomas Church in Crystal Lake and the dean of the McHenry Deanery, said Monday morning he planned to mention the pope in his homily during the 12:10 p.m. Mass.

Jones said he was “appreciative” of what Pope Francis offered church and the world and found him to be a “very pastoral pope.” Jones said Francis at times faced resistance and opposition but that his focus was on being pastoral and loving, not on changing church teachings.

While many churches and schools were already closed on Monday as the end of the Easter break, quite a few posted prayers and other tributes for the pope.

Montini Catholic School in McHenry posted this: “With heavy hearts, the Montini Catholic School community joins the global Church in mourning the passing of our beloved Holy Father, Pope Francis. His life was a testament to humility, compassion, and unwavering faith. As the first pope from the Americas, he brought a spirit of mercy and inclusion to the Church that will continue to inspire generations.”

Montini invited members of the Catholic community “to join us in prayer – for the repose of his soul, for the comfort of those who loved and followed him, and for the guidance of the Holy Spirit as the Church moves forward. ... Let us honor his legacy by living our faith with love, kindness, and courage – just as he did."

Ss. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Cary shared a message saying: “Our hearts are heavy as we learn of the passing of the Holy Father early this morning. But as Easter people, we also have hope, faith & trust that Pope Francis will be resurrected in Christ and welcomed into His awaiting arms.”

At St. Patrick Church in McHenry, the priest who was celebrating morning Mass marked the pope’s death and said the Mass, which was livestreamed, was being offered for the rest of Francis’ soul. But he reminded the congregation that Mass means “thanksgiving.”

“We give thanks to God for the papacy of Francis,” the priest said during his homily, adding “we give thanks to God” for Francis’ priesthood and bishopric in Argentina. The congregation also said a prayer for Francis during the prayers of the people shortly after the homily.

Bishop David Malloy of the Rockford Diocese, which includes McHenry, Kane and several other counties in northern Illinois, released a statement saying in part that Pope Francis, “by living and preaching simply, sought to remind the world of the love of God and the love we must have for each other. He sought to raise up the plight of the poor and of refugees and immigrants, especially those fleeing violence and oppression.”

Malloy also said the pope was “a tireless witness of the right to life of the child in the womb and of those close to death. He emphasized the gift of gender given to every person as part of creation, and its link to the family.”

Malloy’s statement continued: “Many have sought to label the pontiff in political terms of being liberal or conservative. But because he fulfilled his papal calling as a witness to faith, those who sought to impose political categories upon his pontificate have been disappointed. In reality, Pope Francis was liberal with his love for God and conservative in keeping the teachings of the faith constant and consistent with the teaching of Jesus Himself.”

The Rockford Diocese plans a special Mass for Pope Francis at 6:30 p.m. Friday, April 25, at the Cathedral of St. Peter, 1243 N. Church St. in Rockford.

In Crystal Lake, St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church plans prayer services to remember Pope Francis. A Divine Mercy service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, April 27, and a Jubilee Year of Hope/Eucharist Holy Hour takes place at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 29. Both will held at 451 W. Terra Cotta Ave.