Man who used fake $11,900 cashier’s check to buy used car in McHenry gets 6 years in prison

A Wisconsin man was sentenced to six years in prison for passing off a fake cashier’s check for $11,900 when buying a car in McHenry.

David McCready, 44, of Sturtevant, pleaded guilty April 14 to theft by deception, Class 2 felony, according to a news release issued from McHenry Count State’s Attorney’s Office.

Counts of forgery and unlawful possession of a stolen vehicle were dismissed, records show.

Prosecutors said on Oct. 20, 2020, just outside the victim’s home in McHenry, the victim sold his 2012 Acura TL to McCready, who paid using a fake cashier’s check for $11,900. The victim learned the check was fake when he went to deposit it at his bank, according to the release.

Authorities also said McCready used a different name in his dealings with the victim. Investigators collaborated with other police departments and used footage from a home surveillance video provided by the victim to identify McCready, prosecutors said.

He is required to serve half his prison time followed by one year mandatory supervised release. He is receiving credit for 1,025 days in custody, according to the judgment order signed by Judge Tiffany Davis in the McHenry County court.

McCready will serve the prison time concurrent with three separate convictions of theft in Wisconsin: Milwaukee, Ozaukee and Racine counties, according to the McHenry County judgment and Wisconsin records.