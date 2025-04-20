Letter: Too much traffic in small downtown district

Let’s see. Take a guess at what McHenry County city business district this description fits. Laid out in the 19th and early 20th century, it now faces the present. For those of us driving through it, it doesn’t take long to face the challenges of too much traffic squeezed into too small a space.

First up are the delivery trucks taking up good sized portions of traffic lanes. Stuck behind waiting to get around, sometimes five minutes or so, makes a great Tums commercial. Then one often encounters those giant Wyoming sheep ranch trucks, especially the ones the driven by folks who can’t park them properly or have trailer hitches sticking out even further. If one is really unlucky, these vehicles are on both sides of the street.

Then the street brings one to a state highway, which by law, does not allow left turns out of the downtown. More often than not the drivers in front of you, either innocently or more likely by entitlement, decides that “No left turn” doesn’t apply. Now, where are we? Could this be a rant? You bet it is!

Nancy Fike

McHenry