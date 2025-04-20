Letter: Long wait but great staff at Social Security

After reading Terry Trobiani’s letter concerning the Social Security system, I felt I had to share my experience. I, too, was having trouble contacting the office, but, as it is a short trip to the Woodstock office, I stopped by. I had originally intended to make a future appointment, but I was asked to wait to speak to an employee. It wasn’t long before I was called to the window; I explained what I needed, and the gentleman set up a phone conference for me at a certain date and time.

Fearful that at that time I would be traveling, I then called and requested a call back. It took longer than the promised 90 minutes, but, when I received the call, the woman who helped me couldn’t have been more friendly. Because my request needed some information from my credit union account, I had to call them to verify some information. Not knowing how to put her on hold, I used my husband’s cell and had quite a lengthy conversation with my credit union rep while the SS woman patiently waited for me to get back to her with the information. Everything I needed was taken care of and handled in a most efficient manner.

It’s important to recognize that many of these Social Security workers are overworked and under appreciated. Now is not the time for a reduction of force when so many U.S. citizens are in need of guidance and assistance.

Sincerely,

Debra Gummerson

Crystal Lake