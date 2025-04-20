April 20, 2025
Shaw Local
NewsSportsBearseNewspaperNewsletterObituariesWeekend PlansEvent Calendar

Letter: Long wait but great staff at Social Security

By Debra Gummerson of Crystal Lake
Letter to the Editor

Letter to the Editor (Shaw Local News Network)

After reading Terry Trobiani’s letter concerning the Social Security system, I felt I had to share my experience. I, too, was having trouble contacting the office, but, as it is a short trip to the Woodstock office, I stopped by. I had originally intended to make a future appointment, but I was asked to wait to speak to an employee. It wasn’t long before I was called to the window; I explained what I needed, and the gentleman set up a phone conference for me at a certain date and time.

Fearful that at that time I would be traveling, I then called and requested a call back. It took longer than the promised 90 minutes, but, when I received the call, the woman who helped me couldn’t have been more friendly. Because my request needed some information from my credit union account, I had to call them to verify some information. Not knowing how to put her on hold, I used my husband’s cell and had quite a lengthy conversation with my credit union rep while the SS woman patiently waited for me to get back to her with the information. Everything I needed was taken care of and handled in a most efficient manner.

It’s important to recognize that many of these Social Security workers are overworked and under appreciated. Now is not the time for a reduction of force when so many U.S. citizens are in need of guidance and assistance.

Sincerely,

Debra Gummerson

Crystal Lake

Have a Question about this article?