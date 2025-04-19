McHenry’s bats get hot late in win over Batavia: Friday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

McHenry 17, Batavia 9: At Batavia, the Warriors (13-2-1) scored six runs in the sixth inning and seven more in the seventh to run away from the Bulldogs in their nonconference game.

Donovan Christman was 2 for 5 with a home run, double and five RBIs, Kyle Maness drove in three runs, and Conner McLean, Will Richter and Jeffry Schwab had two RBIs apiece.

Softball

Sycamore 10, Huntley 0 (5 inn.): At Sycamore, the Red Raiders were held to three hits in a shutout loss to the Spartans. Aubrina Adamik, Sadie Svendsen and Isabella Boskey had singles for Huntley (8-8).

Girls lacrosse

Dundee-Crown 6, Burlington Central 4: At Carpentersville, the Chargers beat the Rockets in Fox Valley Conference play.