Cary-Grove graduate Quinn Priester, Milwaukee Brewers 1-hit Detroit Tigers

Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Quinn Priester throws to the Detroit Tigers during the first inning Tuesday in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Jeffrey Phelps) (Jeffrey Phelps/AP)

Cary-Grove graduate Quinn Priester and four relievers combined on a one-hitter to help the Milwaukee Brewers end a three-game skid with a 5-0 win over the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday night in Milwaukee.

Priester, making his Brewers’ home debut at American Family Field, held the Tigers without a hit until Gleyber Torres smacked double to start the sixth inning. Priester, who pitched five innings of one-run ball in his debut for the Brewers last week in Colorado, struck out four and walked three. He left the game after Torres’ double.

Priester has made four appearances in American Family Field and owns a 3.86 ERA in 21 innings.

Priester graduated from C-G in 2019 and was drafted 18th overall by the Pittsburgh Pirates that same year. He pitched in parts of two seasons with the Pirates before they dealt him to the Boston Red Sox at the trade deadline last July.

The Brewers acquired Priester in a trade from the Red Sox on April 7.