3 pets saved from house fire in Lake in the Hills; residents displaced

The Huntley Fire Protection District saves three pets during a house fire on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the 300 block of Stickley Lane in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Residents of a single-family home were displaced and three pets were saved after a fire broke out in the kitchen of a Lake in the Hills home Tuesday evening, officials report.

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a call at 6:21 p.m. Tuesday to the 300 block of Stickley Lane in Lake in the Hills for a reported residential fire. All occupants safely exited the home before firefighters arrived, but “several pets remained inside,” according to a Huntley Fire Protection District news release.

First responders arrived within four minutes to “heavy black smoke coming from the two-story residence,” according to the release. Firefighters upgraded the call to a working fire to bring in more resources and personnel.

“Crews initiated an aggressive interior attack and located the bulk of the fire in the kitchen area,” Huntley Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Eric Bentley said in the release. “The fire was quickly extinguished within 10 minutes.”

The Huntley Fire Protection District responded to a house fire on Tuesday, April 15, 2025 at the 300 block of Stickley Lane in Lake in the Hills. (Photo provided by Huntley Fire Protection District)

Firefighters rescued one dog and two cats from the home and administered oxygen to the animals. They are reported to be in “good health,” according to the release.

The home sustained “heavy interior damage” and is deemed uninhabitable until repairs are made, according to the release. The residents are displaced and seeking temporary shelter.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Huntley Fire Protection District, according to the release. Firefighting crews from Algonquin-Lake in the Hills, Crystal Lake, Marengo and Carpentersville assisted at the scene.