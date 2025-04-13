McHenry’s Brian Rockweiler earns 400th career win: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

McHenry 2, St. Charles North 0: At St. Charles, the Warriors knocked off the North Stars to give coach Brian Rockweiler his 400th career victory, all at McHenry. Bryson Elbrecht tossed six shutout innings, giving up two hits and striking out four. Donovan Christman had a double and run scored and also earned the save with two strikeouts.

400 wins! Doesn’t happen without a lot of very good players, and without the help of a lot of people. Thanks to assistant coaches, both past and present @MrRobNiemic @Mr_Vollmert Thanks to @ZjBadge32 @MrFreund9 for putting up with me everyday! #WorkWins pic.twitter.com/bp4ijEutpV — McHenry Baseball (@mchenrybaseball) April 12, 2025

Woodstock North 8-13, Plano 7-5: At Plano, the Thunder swept the Kishwaukee River Conference doubleheader against the Reapers. Parker Neff (double) and Easton Klesch both had two RBIs in a Game 1 win. Matthew Fansler had two hits, two runs scored and an RBI. Ryan Lalor allowed four earned runs in 5⅓ innings for the win. He struck out four. AJ Cohen picked up the save.

In Game 2, Braeden Berner, Brady Rogers and Tristan Schaffter each drove in two runs. Berner had four steals. Schaffter earned the win in relief, striking out four in four innings.

Richmond-Burton 14-16, Harvard 6-5: At Richmond, the Rockets earned a KRC sweep, beating the Hornets with an eight-run eighth inning in Game 1. Cooper Nagel drove in two runs in Game 1 and Ryan Scholberg had three hits and two runs scored. Grayson Morningstar added two hits and an RBI. Scholberg tossed four scoreless innings of relief without allowing any runs and seven strikeouts.

In Game 2, Luke Johnson was 3 for 4 with four RBIs, Jace Nelson had a double and drove in three runs and Scholberg had two hits and three runs scored. Joe Larsen drove in two runs.

Harvard’s Justin Wheeler had two RBIs in both games.

Marengo 8-8, Woodstock 7-5: At Marengo, the Indians won both games of their KRC doubleheader. Robert Heuser and Alten Bergbreiter each had two hits and two RBIs in Game 1 for Marengo. Michael Kirchhoff was 3 for 5 with two doubles and four RBIs in Game 2. Heuser had two runs and two RBIs. David Lopez tossed five innings with three strikeouts in the win.

Trevor Cote was 3 for 4 with a double, homer, two runs and two RBIs for Woodstock in Game 1. Angelo Pacini (3 for 3) had two RBIs and Devin Haggerty had a homer and two RBIs in Game 2.

Johnsburg 6-16, Sandwich 3-5: At Johnsburg, the Rockets swept the KRC doubleheader. Jack Nelson had a double and three RBIs in Game 1, while Nate Frost pitched all seven innings. He struck out seven and walked two.

In the second game, Dom Vallone was 2 for 3 with a double, triple, three runs scored and three RBIs and Riley Johnson was 4 for 5 with three runs and two RBIs. Landon Johnson had three RBIs, while Evan Pohl, Josh Speer and Kaeden Frost had two RBIs apiece.

Andrew 4, Burlington Central 0: At Tinley Park, the Rockets were held to one hit in a nonconference loss to the Thunderbolts.

Crystal Lake Central 6, Stevenson 2: At Crystal Lake, Connor Gibour was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBIs for the Tigers. Carter Kelley was 2 for 4 with a double and two runs scored and Rhett Ozment had two hits and an RBI. Danny Adams went six innings, allowing one earned run on nine hits with four strikeouts. Kelley earned the save.

Wauconda 12, Cary-Grove 3: At Wauconda, the Trojans lost to the Bulldogs in nonconference action. Ricky Barnes had a double and drove in a run.

Palatine 10, Jacobs 0: At Palatine, Aiden Stumpf drove in two runs and Andrew Deegan had a triple, two runs scored and an RBI in the Golden Eagles’ nonconference loss.

Crystal Lake South 8, Grayslake Central 7 (8 inn.): At Crystal Lake, the Gators scored on an error in the bottom of the eighth inning in a walk-off nonconference win. Yandel Ramirez (double), Christian Alther (double) and Jackson Lee all drove in two runs. Brady Diaz three scoreless innings of relief. Jack Melhuish earned the win, tossing a scoreless eighth.

Hampshire 1, Hersey 0: At Hampshire, Eric Jackson went the distance for the Whip-Purs, allowing four hits over four scoreless innings, in a nonconference win. Jackson struck out four and walked two. Nathan Kolder drove in Jack Perrone (2 for 3, double) with the game’s lone run in the sixth.

Dundee-Crown 14, Elgin 2 (5 inn.): At Elgin, Ikey Grzynkowicz was 2 for 3 with four RBIs and two runs scored as the Chargers coasted to a nonconference victory. Hayden DeMarsh had two runs scored and two RBIs, while Brady Benton was 2 for 3 with three RBIs. Jared Russell struck out five in three scoreless innings.

St. Laurence 6, Huntley 0: At Burbank, the Raiders were shut out in a nonconference loss to the Vikings.

Boys tennis

Triad Invite: At St. Louis, Jacobs defeated Class 1A state runner-up Dunlap 3-2 to capture the 24-team meet. Sammy Santa-Ines won the No. 1 singles title 6-0, 6-0, while Daryan Do won 6-4, 6-0 at No. 2 singles. Rudra Rathod and Ronnav Deshmukh won 6-4, 1-6-, 10-8 at No. 3 doubles.

Jacobs defeated Glenwood to reach the championship match. Earning wins against Glenwood were Santa-Ines (No. 1), Do (No. 2) in singles and August Nelson/Jack Soto (No. 1) and Ryan Fulton/Soham Kalra (No. 2) in doubles

Softball

Prairie Ridge 15, Crystal Lake South 0 (4 inn.): At Crystal Lake, Kendra Carroll was 3 for 3 with two runs scored and three RBIs, while Parker Frey (2 for 3, three runs), Mary-Kate Center, Bella Moore and Reese Vrba each drove in two in an FVC win for the Wolves. Adysen Kiddy scored three runs. Emma Dallas pitched three scoreless innings with three strikeouts.

Richmond-Burton 7, Winnebago 5: At Richmond, Lilly Kwapniewski had a home run and three RBIs for the Rockets in a nonconference win. Emerson Herrick and Gracie Johnson both had two hits and an RBI. Ellie Smith added two hits with a double. Madison Kunzer struck out 14 in 5⅓ innings of relief, allowing a run on three hits.

Richmond-Burton 1, Aurora Central Catholic 0: At Richmond, Hailey Holtz pitched a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk for the Rockets. Holtz added two hits at the plate, while Herrick drove was 2 for 3 and drove in the game’s lone run in the first.

Marengo 14, Warren 4 (6 inn.): At Marengo, the Indians pounded out 17 hits and smacked four home runs to cruise to the nonconference win. Gianna Iovinelli, batting ninth, finished 3 for 3 with two home runs and five RBIs. Gabby Christopher was 3 for 4 with a homer, two runs and three RBIs, and Kylee Jensen (two runs) hit a solo shot. Jozsa Christiansen earned the win, giving up four runs in seven innings.

Marengo 15, Glenbard South 5 (5 inn.): At Marengo, Ari Rodriguez, Ellie White and Iovinelli all homered for the Indians. White drove in five runs and Rodriguez and Iovinelli both had two RBIs. Mia Feifdt had two doubles and Jensen had three runs scored and an RBI. White earned the win with five strikeouts in five innings.

Grant 10, Dundee-Crown 9: At Fox Lake, the Chargers posted six doubles but came up short in a nonconference loss to the Bulldogs. Josie Sheldon was 2 for 4 with a double and four RBIs, while Kerrigan Svec, Emily Einhorn and Faith Dierwechter all had a double and knocked in a run.

Huntley 4-7, Metamora 2-3: At Metamora, the Raiders swept the nonconference doublehead against the Redbirds. In Game 1, Isabella Boskey had a home run and three RBIs, Aubrina Adamik was 4 for 4 and Grace Benson had two hits and one RBI. Lyla Ginczycki had two hits and a double. Gretchen Huber earned the win, allowing two runs on six hits over seven innings. She struck out four and walked four.

Sadie Svendsen had two hits and an RBI in Game 2. Makayla Rasmussen threw three scoreless innings.

Woodstock 7-12, Genoa-Kingston 8-7: At Genoa, the Blue Streaks split a nonconference doubleheader against the Cogs. In Game 1, Megan Kuiper was 2 for 4 with a triple, two runs and three RBIs, Maddie Graunke was 2 for 3 with a double and Tipper Axelson was 2 for 3 with two runs and an RBI. Kuiper struck out 10 in five innings, allowing two runs on two hits.

In Game 2, Kuiper was 3 for 4 with a triple, two runs and two RBIs. Axelson had a double, two runs and two RBIs and Hayden Williams had a double and two runs scored. Axelson had eight strikeouts in seven innings.

South Elgin 8-4, Burlington Central 0-3: At Burlington, the Rockets dropped both games against the Storm. Allie Botkin had two hits in Game 2, while Olivia Sutton, Mei Shirokawa and Addison Beltran each had one RBI.

Cary-Grove 5-9, Wauconda 1-16: At Wauconda, the Trojans split their games in a nonconference doubleheader. Olivia Osadzinski was 4 for 4 with two RBIs in Game 1 and Paityn Ahlquist had two hits and an RBI. Ahlquist also earned the win, striking out 11 in seven innings. She allowed an unearned run on five hits.

In Game 2, Megan Koski had a double and three RBIs, Aubrey Lonergan had two hits, two runs and one RBI and Emily Glen had two hits and two RBIs.

Jacobs 16-14, Palatine 5-6: At Palatine, the Golden Eagles scored 30 wins in a doubleheader sweep. Molly Hoch was 3 for 5 with three doubles, two runs and four RBIs in Game 1, Talia Di Silvio had three hits and four RBIs and Olivia Fillipp was 3 for 5 with a double, four runs scored and two RBIs. Audrey Wetzel scored three runs.

Kendall Davignon was 2 for 3 with three RBIs in Game 2, Hoch was 3 for 4 with two doubles, two runs and two RBIs, and Emily Popilek was 3 for 5 with two runs and two RBIs. Fillipp had three hits, two runs and an RBI and Skylee Ferrante drove in two runs.

Sycamore 2-12, Woodstock North 1-0: At Sycamore, the Thunder lost both games to the Spartans in a nonconference doubleheader. Kylee Nicholson took the tough-luck loss in Game 1, allowing two runs in six innings with 11 strikeouts. She also drove in North’s lone run.

Girls soccer

Cary-Grove 1, Carmel 1: At Mundelein, Malaina Kurth scored for the Trojans, assisted by, Brynn Harasimowicz in the nonconference tie. Ainsley Kemp made six saves in goal.

Girls lacrosse

Crystal Lake Central co-op 12, Benet 6: At Crystal Lake, the Tigers defeated the Redwings in a nonconference game.