Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week: Crystal Lake Central’s Makayla Malone

Crystal Lake Central’s Makayla Malone (right) congratulates Cassidy Murphy ater Murphy made a catch against Woodstock North in April 2024 in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Name: Makayla Malone

School: Crystal Lake Central

Sport: Softball

Why she was selected: Crystal Lake Central senior pitcher Makayla Malone fired a career high 17 strikeouts in a 2-1 win against Marian Central in eight innings on April 3. She threw 91 of 124 pitches for strikes.

Malone has helped lead the Tigers to a perfect 7-0 start. Central is the only local team still without a loss. On Monday, the Tigers shut out four-time defending Fox Valley Conference champion Huntley.

For her performance, Malone was selected as the Northwest Herald Athlete of the Week in an online vote. Marengo baseball’s Michael Kirchhoff and Johnsburg girls soccer’s Liz Smith also were nominated.

Malone answered a few questions from the Northwest Herald about her team’s undefeated start and more.

Crystal Lake Central's Makayla Malone bunts the ball against Marian Central last week at Bates Park in Woodstock. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

What’s been the key to your team’s fast start?

Malone: Players. We have many seasoned ballers that play high level softball. A true pitching rotation. Fortunately, we have four pitchers that can go in at any time and support the team. Addition of an excellent coach. Bill Walsh came from Elmhurst University as an assistant and has come in with experience and a no-nonsense attitude, which is exactly what the team needed.

What is your favorite pitching drill?

Malone: Long toss drill. Start at 50 feet, then back it up to 55 and 60 feet, all while aiming to hit the plate. It’s a great way to build strength and dial in your accuracy.

What’s your dream job?

Malone: To become a registered nurse and work in labor and delivery.

Who is your funniest teammate?

Malone: Katherine Show or Olivia Shaw. When we’re all together we can never stop laughing.

Do you have any game-day rituals or superstitions?

Malone: I have to wear my sunflower in my hair.

What is something that scares you?

Malone: Heights.

What sport that you don’t play would you be good at?

Malone: Volleyball or lacrosse.

What is your favorite wild animal?

Malone: Peacock or cheetah.

What’s the coolest place you’ve ever visited?

Malone: Hilton Head Island, South Carolina.

What’s your proudest sports moment?

Malone: I have too many. One, my freshman year I hit three home runs in one week. Two, hitting a home run to tie [Crystal Lake ] South my sophomore year. Three, in that same year, my team played an awesome game against Harvard. We were losing but came back and won!

What is your most prized possession?

Malone: Junior year I got an honorable mention for FVC Player of the Year, and sophomore year I got Toughest Player (voted by coaches) and Clutch Player (voted by peers).