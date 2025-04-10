2nd gas leak in as many days in Crystal Lake – during Safe Digging Month

Westbound Berkshire Drive at the Virginia Road intersection in Crystal Lake has been closed for hours because of a gas leak in the area.

The city of Crystal Lake put out an alert Thursday that westbound Berkshire at the intersection would be closed for much of the afternoon because of the gas leak and that people should avoid the area and use alternate routes.

A Nicor spokesperson said that during excavation work unrelated to Nicor, the utility’s “underground infrastructure” near the intersection was damaged. Nicor personnel were working with first responders to secure the site and make repairs to restore service as soon as possible, the spokesperson said.

Thursday’s gas leak is the second one in Crystal Lake in as many days. Early Wednesday, a gas leak at the Water’s Edge development prompted authorities to ask people to avoid the area. No injuries or explosions were reported and businesses were closed at the time of that leak.

The Nicor spokesperson noted with gas leaks happening two times in as many days and April being Safe Digging Month, urged people to call 811 before starting any digging projects.

“Contacting 811 is free and there is no cost to have underground utility lines marked. It’s also a law designed to help to protect both customers and communities to ensure the underground infrastructure that powers our lives is not damaged and stays safe and connected,” the spokesperson said.