W.A. McConnell Foundation Ball celebrates 1920s, commitment to Richmond-area history

The W.A. McConnell Foundation aims to preserve and celebrate Richmond’s heritage, including the Charles Cotting Olde No. 90 house, the village’s oldest surviving building, shown in 2024. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

Join the W.A. McConnell Foundation for its third annual McConnell Ball from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at The District, 10308 Main Street in Richmond. Set in the Roaring ‘20s, the event will feature the “McConnell Club” speakeasy. Dance the night away and imbibe in signature 1920s prohibition cocktails while supporting the nonprofit historical group.

General admission tickets cost $50 and feature hors d’oeuvres, two beer/wine drink tickets, jazz music, a 1920s dance performance and a parting gift. A cash bar will be open for additional beverages.

For an additional $30, VIP guests receive all of the above and a special speakeasy entrance, a signature prohibition cocktail and a commemorative photograph.

The W.A. McConnell Foundation was started in 2021 and aims to preserve and celebrate the history of the Richmond and Spring Grove area, including Richmond’s Charles Cotting Olde No. 90 house, the village’s oldest surviving building.

To purchase tickets to the McConnell Ball, visit wamcconnellfoundation.org.