McHenry home damaged in early morning fire

A McHenry home was deemed uninhabitable as electricity and gas were cut off following a fire early Tuesday morning.

No one was reported injured in the blaze, which was put out in about 10 minutes, according to a news release from the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

The fire district was called for a reported structure fire at about 3:10 a.m. on the 4800 block of West Bonner Drive. Crews arriving on scene found smoke visible from the rear of a single-story home, according to the release. All residents had evacuated, but a search was conducted as water was put on the rear of the house.

No damage estimate was provided, and the American Red Cross was aiding the displaced residents. The fire district is investigating the fire’s cause, the release stated.