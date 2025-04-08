Marian Central softball, baseball win CCC openers: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Softball

Marian Central 8, Wheaton Academy 2: At West Chicago, Christine Chmiel racked up 18 strikeouts for the Hurricanes (3-5, 1-0) in their Chicagoland Christian Conference opener. Chmiel gave up one earned run on five hits in seven innings.

Kaylie Kowalsky was 3 for 4 with a double, five steals and two RBIs, Bailey Keller was 3 for 4 with four steals and an RBI and Chmiel was 3 for 4 with two steals and one RBI. Lina Conner also drove in a run.

Baseball

Marian Central 11, St. Edward 1 (5 inn.): At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (3-8, 1-1) exploded for 10 runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to take their CCC opener over the Green Wave. Eight batters knocked in a run for Marian, while Colin Kowalsky had 11 strikeouts in five innings for the win.

TJ Cutrona (two steals) was 2 for 3 with two runs scored and an RBI, Brodee Vermette (three steals) was 2 for 2 with two doubles, two runs and an RBI and Kowalsky added a double and drove in one.

Girls soccer

Huntley 2, South Elgin 1: At South Elgin, Maizie Nickle scored in the fifth minute and Sophie Bator added the Red Raiders’ second goal in the 45th in their nonconference win over the Storm. Brooke Maxedon had an assist and Ashlyn Grabs made two saves for Huntley (6-0-2).

Prairie Ridge 4, Woodstock 1: At Crystal Lake, the Wolves (2-1-1) beat the Blue Streaks (2-2) in nonconference action.

Boys lacrosse

Burlington Central 8, Boylan 6: At Rockford, the Rockets (2-1) knocked off the Titans in a nonconference match.

Boys volleybal

Huntley 2, Trinity Oaks Christian Academy 0: At Cary, the Red Raiders (1-1) picked up their first win of the season with a 25-18, 26-24 victory.