A different kind of veterans’ gathering place envisioned in Woodstock as hub for those who’ve served

The American Veterans Alliance was launched at a Super Bowl Bash Feb. 11, 2024, in the former Woodstock VFW hall. (Claire O'Brien)

The American Veterans Alliance is seeking to build a veterans hub in Woodstock.

The nonprofit, which launched during the 2024 Super Bowl with a football-themed bash at the former Woodstock VFW hall, is thinking about building a space near Emricson Park at 13707 W. Jackson St.

The project is contingent on the organization getting funds together.

Part of the property is vacant, city-owned land that backs up to the park. The northern part of the property is home to Pioneer Center, and the AVA will need to get its permission for shared access through the parking lot, according to city records.

The City Council unanimously approved a lease option agreement April 1, while three of its six members and the mayor stood for reelection.

The nonprofit now has about two years to get the funding together and will need to prove to the city that it has the money for the facility before the city will finalize a long-term lease, according to city records. The lease would be for 20 years, and the city would own the land.

The American Veterans Alliance – consisting of the Woodstock VFW Post 5040, the Woodstock American Legion and the McHenry County Marine Corps League – kicked off with a Super Bowl Bash Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024, in Woodstock. The group aims to open a veterans hub. (Claire O'Brien)

Mayor Mike Turner, who who no opponent for reelection last week, said during the meeting that the nonprofit was trying to build a facility to serve veterans and thought the parcel was attractive for a few reasons, including location.

But he noted the group has to fundraise first to see what kind of space it can build, different from a more traditional development. He also said the AVA won’t be able to build whatever it wants because there are “still approvals that would have to occur.”

The mayor also touted the project’s potential benefits to the community if it’s helping veterans. He said if the effort doesn’t work out, the city would gain possession of the building and still own the land.

Mike Ruffner, the head of the AVA, told the City Council the group has been looking at the veterans’ hub idea for a couple of years.

“The concept of the building is not to turn around and go with the old adage of a VFW-drinking-hall type of thing. We want to get away from that,” Ruffner said. Instead, the group wants to make it a place for veterans and their families.

It would not be for providing veteran housing, however, and no one would be residing at the property.

And while the building would focus on veterans’ issues, the organization wants to continue to be a good neighbor, Ruffner said.

Lou Ness, who is on the group’s board, said veterans get services, but there’s not a lot for kids and families because they’re not veterans; the group is more “holistic” and “inclusive” about helping returning military families integrate to the community.

Council member Melissa McMahon said she is the daughter of a veteran, and her partner and child are veterans.

“The families do get missed,” McMahon said.

McMahon asked about transportation for veterans, noting a lack of public transportation options in that area.

Ness said other veterans provide transportation for ones who don’t drive. Another benefit is the site is close to a National Guard location and the group can “build a relationship” with them, she said.

The group has until March 2027 to get the funds in order. If they don’t raise the money, “nothing happens,” Ness said. If the parties don’t agree, the group can search out another location.

Ness said the organization is hoping to raise $1.5 million, with 80% of that coming by March 2026, but recognized that was an “audacious goal.”

Council member Gordie Tebo asked if federal funding cuts with the VA will affect the group, and Ruffner said the group is isolated from it. Later, Ed Chambers, who also is on the veterans’ group’s board, said there is an intermediary in the county’s Veterans Assistance Commission, which is funded by property taxes.

McMahon pointed out the group’s fundraising efforts, including an April Fools’ raffle, and questioned if it was jumping ahead. Representatives for the group indicated those fundraising efforts were to raise dollars for marketing and other smaller items.

Turner said he didn’t think the nonprofit was “jumping the gun” and said he didn’t begrudge organizers from trying to get some dollars for the small stuff.

Ruffner said other organizations in the state have reached out and asked questions about what the AVA is doing. They want to make sure they do it right for themselves and get the blueprint to share with other groups.

“We need to learn how to work together as groups” and combine resources for the groups’ survival, Ruffner said.

Ness said “it hasn’t always been” that the veteran service organizations have collaborated; the groups have their own eligibility requirements and ways to belong.

Ness said the local VFW, Marine Corps League and American Legion groups have lost their buildings. The VFW and American Legion meet at Dorr Township, but the organizations could all meet at the hub once it’s built.

Ness is confident the group will secure the dollars for the building, and the AVA leadership said they plan to start fundraising efforts next month.

“The money is here, we just have to go get it,” said Ness, a former McHenry County Board member who ran as a write-in for City Council. Those results are not yet in.

After the vote on the lease option agreement, Turner thanked the city staff and the AVA and its leadership.

“It absolutely goes without saying that all of us on City Council ... thank you all for your service to the country and to Woodstock,” Turner said.

Ness thanked city staff and City Attorney Ruth Schlossberg after the vote.

Ness said Friday it was great the city was willing to partner with the nonprofit, whose members are “very excited” about the possibilities.