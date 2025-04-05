Marengo’s Robert Heuser goes the distance in 1-0 shutout win: Saturday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Marengo 1, Harlem 0: At Machesney Park, Robert Heuser went the distance with seven shutout innings as the Indians improved to 5-3. Heuser struck out six, walked two and allowed two hits, both singles, in the complete game.

David Lopez knocked in Quinn Lechner for Marengo’s lone run in the fifth.

McHenry 14, Larkin 2 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Carver Cohn hit an inside-the-park grand slam to cap a 13-run fourth inning as the Warriors won the nonconference game. Cohn, Kyle Maness (RBI) and Nathan Niedhardt (double, two RBIs) each had two hits for McHenry (6-1-1).

Cohn and Niedhardt had their two hits in the fourth. McHenry’s big inning also included an RBI triple by Zach Readdy (two RBIs), an RBI double by Donovan Christman and a two-run single by Landon Clements. Jeffry Schwab contributed an RBI single and RBI walk in the inning.

Bryson Elbrecht earned the win, allowing two unearned runs and two hits in four innings. The right-hander struck out six.

Crystal Lake South 9, St. Patrick 4: At Chicago, Liam Sullivan went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored for the Gators (5-3). Carson Trivellini had two hits and two runs, and Yandel Ramirez, Jackson Lee, Michael Silvius and Xander Shevchenko each had an RBI.

Huntley 11, Bartlett 1 (6 inn.): At Huntley, Ryan Dabe and Eric Suarez both knocked in two runs for the Raiders (5-2) in a nonconference win. A.J. Putty had two hits, two runs and one RBI, while T.J. Jakubowski, Dylan Visvadra, Drew Borkowski and Owen Borkowski each added drove in one.

Brady Klepfer struck out three innings in four innings for the win.

Glenbrook South 8, Cary-Grove 7 (10 inn.): At Cary, the Trojans (4-3) scored three runs in the bottom of the 10th but came up short in a nonconference loss. Glenbrook South scored four in the top of the 10th.

Evan Frangiamore went 3 for 5 with two triples and an RBI for C-G, Keenan Krysh had three hits and Charlie Taczy recorded a double and two RBIs. Peyton Seaburg and Brock Iverson had one RBI each. Andrew McGee started and gave up three earned runs in five innings with three strikeouts.

Stevenson 6, Prairie Ridge 5: At Lincolnshire, the Wolves (7-3-1) scored four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 5-4 lead, but the Patriots came back with two in the bottom half to earn the win. Riley Golden (2 for 2) had a triple and an RBI, Connor Innis had two hits and Karson Stiefer scored twice.

Girls soccer

Richmond-Burton 7, Winnebago 2: At Richmond, Sydney Frericks recorded a hat trick and Nicole Mendlik added a goal and four assists as the Rockets (1-3) picked up their first win. Maddie Seyller, Sydney Frericks, Elle Barrettsmith and Nadia Layer all scored.

Huntley 0, Boylan 0: At Rockford, Ashlyn Grabs made two saves for the Red Raiders (5-0-2) in a nonconference draw.

Softball

Huntley 5, Antioch 3: At Lockport, Gretchen Huber struck out nine in a complete game for the Red Raiders, and Isabella Boskey and Alyssa Bonner each collected two hits and an RBI. Sadie Svendsen, Katelyn Bayness and Madison Rozanski also drove in a run.

Lockport 4, Huntley 0: At Lockport, the Raiders (3-4) were held to two hits in a loss to the Porters. Layla Olson took the loss for Huntley, allowing four runs on 10 hits in six innings. She struck out two and walked none.

Crystal Lake Central 11, Belvidere North 5: At Belvidere, the Tigers blasted four home runs and improved to 4-0 with a nonconference win over the Blue Thunder. Adi Waliullah had two home runs and three RBIs, Oli Victorine had a grand slam and four RBIs and Lily Perocho hit a solo homer.

Liv Shaw was 3 for 4 with an RBI and Ella Arana drove in two runs. Perocho started and allowed a run in five innings. Shaw struck out five in two innings for the save.

Quincy Notre Dame 13, Dundee-Crown 5: At the Jacksonville Jamboree, Alyssa Gale went 2 for 3 with a triple, two runs scored and an RBI for the Chargers. Casi Attapit and Josie Sheldon both drove in a run.

Dundee-Crown 18, Fenton 2 (4 inn.): At the Jacksonville Jamboree, the Chargers (3-2) rapped out 15 hits in a runaway win. Jordyn Jeffs went 2 for 4 with a home run, three runs and four RBIs, Abigal Hsu was 3 for 3 with a double, two runs and three RBIs and Attapit was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI. Kate Graham was 2 for 3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs.

McHenry 13, Wauconda 2 (5 inn.): At McHenry, Danica McCarthy went 3 for 4 with a home run, three runs scored and two RBIs for the Warriors in a nonconference win over the Bulldogs. Kendal Rogers (2 for 3) had two doubles and three RBIs, Rylinn Gottstein (2 for 3) had a double and three RBIs and Caitlin Carlisle drove in two runs.

Natalie Bender allowed two runs on three hits in five innings for the win. She struck out four and walked one

Harlem 9, McHenry 6: At McHenry, Chloe Clark (2 for 2, double) and Bender both drove in a pair of runs for the Warriors. Carlisle and Isabelle Townsend had an RBI each.

Wilmot (Wis.) 9, McHenry 8: At McHenry, Gottstein was 2 for 3 with three RBIs for the Warriors (2-3). Elyse Fullington had two hits and three runs scored, and Bender (2 for 4) and Elly Ernst (3 for 4) each added a double and an RBI.