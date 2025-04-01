Wisconsin men charged with firing weapons in Harvard, accused of possessing gun with defaced serial number

Harvard police have arrested two men from Walworth, Wisconsin, who authorities say were involved with a Monday evening incident in which shots were fired.

No injuries were reported.

According to a news release from Chief of Police Tyson Bauman, officers were called to the 900 and 1000 blocks of Dewey Street for reports of multiple shots fired. Witnesses told investigators a silver Chevrolet stopped in front of a residence on the 1000 block of Dewey and fired several rounds, striking a garage.

Police then received reports of a suspicious silver vehicle circling the area several blocks away and made a traffic stop at Dewey and Grant streets, arresting two men inside the vehicle, according to the release. A Beretta handgun was recovered from the vehicle – a 2013 Chevy Malibu, according to McHenry County Court documents.

Miguel Mercado, 25, and Roberto Mercado, 22, are both charged with a Class X count of aggravated discharge of a firearm into a building, a felony count of possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number, and misdemeanor possession of a firearm and ammunition without a FOID card, according to court records and police.

Miguel Mercado also had two failure-to-appear warrants out of McHenry County, and was cited for no insurance, open container, expired plates and an expired license, authorities said.

Both men, who are believed to be brothers, were taken to the McHenry County Jail, where a judge denied pretrial release on Tuesday, court records show.

Harvard police continue to investigate the incident. Anyone with information is urged to contact the department at 815-943-4431 or provide an anonymous tip via the Harvard Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 815-943-4343.