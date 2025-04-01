Riley Golden leads Prairie Ridge baseball past Hononegah: Monday’s Northwest Herald sports roundup

Baseball

Prairie Ridge 7, Hononegah 4: At Rockton, Riley Golden was good at the plate with a two-run home run, but he was even better on the mound. Golden went six innings, striking out 11 as the Wolves improved to 6-1-1.

Conant 7, Dundee-Crown 6: At Hoffman Estates, the Chargers rallied for two runs in the top of the seventh but came up just short. Jacob Gillette and Jared Russell had a pair of RBIs each for D-C (5-2).

Crystal Lake South 7, Woodstock 2: At Woodstock, Devin DeLoach, Tony Amici and Yandel Ramirez combined to allow just two hits as the Gators took the nonconference contest. Carson Trivellini drove in three runs for South (4-2). Noah Rodriguez had an RBI double for Woodstock (1-3).

Rockford Boylan 5, Marian Central 3: At Woodstock, Owen Neuzil homered as part of a two-hit day as the Hurricanes fell to the Titans. Colin Kowalsky went the distance, striking out four for Marian (1-6).

Hampshire 7, Madisonville-North Hopkins 0: At Millington, Tenn., Anthony Karbowski doubled, homered and knocked in a pair as the Whip-Purs opened up the Millington Tennessee Tournament with a shutout. Nathan Wians was near-perfect on the mound, allowing just one hit in a 66-pitch complete game.

Marengo 11, Round Lake 1 (6 inn.): At Round Lake, the Indians scored in every inning but one as they improved to 2-3 on the season. Alex Johnson and Michael Kirchoff drove in three runs each in support of Sam Chaffin, who allowed five hits while striking out 12.

Softball

Lakes 11, Marian Central 1 (6 inn.): At Woodstock, Vivianna Lara had an RBI for the Hurricanes as they fell to the Eagles in a nonconference game. Christine Chmiel struck out 11 for MArian (1-3).

Crystal Lake Central 15, Johnsburg 1 (5 inn.): At Johnsburg, nine runs in the first inning lifted the Tigers to a nonconference win. Ella Arana and Olivia Shaw had two RBIs each for Central (2-0). Sarah Nethaway had both hits for Johnsburg (1-3).

Girls soccer

Harvard 3, Genoa-Kingston 2; At Harvard, the Hornets improved to 2-0-1 with the nonconference win over the Cogs.