NAMI McHenry County to honor Warp Corps, Thomas Faber at Sunset Gala; tickets still available

Woodstock-based Warp Corps, whose founder and director Rob Mutert is shown in 2023, will be honored by NAMI McHenry County. (Gregory Shaver — gshaver@shawm/Gregory Shaver Shaw Media )

The National Alliance on Mental Illness McHenry County will honor Vision of Hope Award winners Thomas Faber and Warp Corps at its Sunset Gala fundraising event at 5 p.m. May 9 at Crystal Lake Country Club, 721 Country Club Road in Crystal Lake, a new location for this year’s event.

A former business service representative at McHenry County Workforce Network, Faber was involved in serving the marginalized workforce, including those with disabilities. He is on the Stateline Board of Directors for the Society of Human Resource Managers, is the alternative talent team lead for the Manufacturing Pathways Consortium and is on the advisory board for NAMI McHenry County.

Faber also is an employment specialist at the 22nd Judicial Circuit treatment court team in McHenry County court. According to a NAMI release, he completes employment risk and needs assessments for clients developing the needed interventions for work readiness and client employment plan and placement as part of the mental health, drug and DUI court teams.

Woodstock-based Warp Corps is a nonprofit organization that presents creative, encouraging and positive programs that embrace individuality to tackle substance use disorder, mental health issues and support people without housing. Through its facility, Warp Skatepark, Warp Corps has years of experience working with the youth and offers and array of events, activities and opportunities for all.

“Each year NAMI gives two Vision of Hope Awards to a person or group whose actions advance the care, treatment or awareness of those living with mental health conditions and their families,” NAMI McHenry County Executive Director Abbey Nicholas said in a news release. “I am thrilled that the NAMI Board has chosen Tom Faber and Warp Corps as our 2025 Honorees.”

Gala guests can enjoy hors d’oeuvres, dinner, a cash bar, music and the awards ceremony for $75 per ticket or $750 for a table of 10. Space is limited, so all guests must register. Here is where you can find more information on and registration for NAMI McHenry County’s Sunset Gala: sunsetgala25.givesmart.com.

NAMI McHenry County provides free mental health services in the community, including one-on-one peer and family support, support groups, classes, and educational workshops on mental health and suicide prevention, the release said. NAMI works with schools, workplaces, churches and other organizations across McHenry County to help provide access to services and training. NAMI McHenry County is also the co-leader of the McHenry County Suicide Prevention Task Force and co-founder of the Youth Empower Alliance, the release said. More about NAMI McHenry County’s services can be found at namimch.org.