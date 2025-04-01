Election day: Polls are open, and there’s still time to register and vote for local offices

Signs directing voters where to go vote on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025, at the Algonquin Township Office at 3702 US Hwy 14, in Crystal Lake. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Tuesday is the final day to cast a ballot in the local election. Here’s what you need to know about Election Day voting in McHenry County, and how to watch results start to come in after polls – now open! – close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Where do I vote? Can I see what’s on my ballot?

You can plug in your address at bit.ly/41PVclB to find out your polling place tomorrow. You can also head over to the McHenry County Election Center, 410 S. Eastwood Drive, Woodstock, to cast your ballot.

Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

The polling place page will also give you a sample ballot where you can see what all you’ll be voting on.

Check out all of the Northwest Herald’s coverage this election – and check for election results when they begin to come in after polls close at 7 p.m. – at shawlocal.com/northwest-herald/election.

I’m not registered to vote. Can I still cast a ballot?

If you’re not registered to vote, you can still cast a ballot. Voters can sign up at the polls, but need to bring two forms of ID with them, one of which has your current address. Some valid forms of ID include a driver’s license, social security card, utility bill, student or employee ID, residence lease or contract, credit card, civic, union or professional membership card or Firearm Owner’s Identification card, according to the Illinois State Board of Elections website.

Where to call for election help

The county clerk’s office will be closed for non-election-related business Tuesday. For election questions, call the office at 815 334-0236.